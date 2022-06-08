Understand the benefits of strength training for aging – 07/06/2022

With the natural process of aging (called senescence) there are losses in cardiac, respiratory, muscular, bone and hormonal function that compromise the person’s condition to perform their daily tasks and increase the risk of having cardiovascular and metabolic diseases.

One of the striking negative changes that happen with aging and that we need to highlight is sarcopenia, which is the process of loss of muscle mass that is also accompanied by a reduction in muscle strength.

And, contrary to popular belief, losing muscle mass and muscle strength brings enormous damage to the body that goes far beyond aesthetics, since studies show that sarcopenia increases the risk of hypertension, obesity, diabetes, acute myocardial infarction and stroke

This is largely because our muscles (muscle mass) have several essential physiological functions, such as the release of myokines, which are nothing more than proteins that act in various organs and tissues, such as the brain, heart, lungs, bones. , kidneys and blood vessels.

With the reduction in muscle mass (sarcopenia) there is a reduction in the release of these myokines and, therefore, a decrease in the physiological benefits that they would promote in the important organs mentioned in the above paragraph.

Due to the natural aging process, there is also an increase in fat in the abdominal region, and high fat in this region is the main problem of obesity, since the fat in this region releases bad substances, the inflammatory cytokines.

But all this physiological damage can be prevented and treated through the careful prescription of resistance training, which can be performed through weight training.

Therefore, it is essential that you preserve adequate levels of muscle mass and muscle strength. And don’t worry, this doesn’t mean you have to be “strong” or “strong” to have these benefits, much less that you will need to train every day and for a long time in each training session.

On the contrary, know that if you do resistance training 2 to 3 times a week for about 30 minutes per session, you can already have physiological adaptations, that is, changes in the body that promote benefits ranging from performing better day-to-day activities, such as reducing the risk of mortality.

Even the scientific study by researchers Li and colleagues in 2018 that included 4,449 participants aged 50 years and older showed that low muscle strength was associated with an increased risk of all-cause mortality.

Another study is that of Volaklis et al., which analyzed the association of muscle strength with the risk of mortality in healthy and sick individuals.

The results showed that the level of muscle strength was associated with decreased all-cause mortality, regardless of age, body fat, smoking, alcohol consumption or even cardiorespiratory fitness levels.

Furthermore, it was found that the higher level of muscle strength decreased mortality even in individuals with cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, cancer, renal failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, dyslipidemia, metabolic syndrome and type 2 diabetes.

It is important to point out that the benefits of having adequate levels of muscle mass and muscle strength also occur in adolescents and this can be seen in the study by Ortega et al. years and found that individuals with higher levels of muscle strength had a 20% to 35% decrease in the risk of death from cardiovascular disease, regardless of BMI or blood pressure.

The researchers also found that stronger individuals had a 20% to 30% lower risk of death by suicide and were 15% to 65% less likely to have any diagnosis of psychiatric illness, such as schizophrenia and mood disorders.

In addition, when weight training is well prescribed, it even contributes to combating depression and anxiety, and that the aging process impacts on several physiological changes that can be a determining factor in increasing the number of cases.

These physical and psychological changes seen in aging can be exacerbated in older women due to the biological effects of menopause, sex roles, and social factors.

Therefore, it is necessary for these people to take care of themselves, but drug treatment is often not enough.

Therefore, it is essential that they carry out interventions that generate functional and/or structural brain changes, positive changes in cerebral blood flow, neurotransmitter activity and central nervous system function, which can be a preponderant factor for the treatment and control of symptoms of depression and anxiety. . And this can all happen through weight training.

A scientific study published by Cunha et al in 2021 showed this very well. The researchers randomly divided 41 elderly women into the weight training or control group (no weight training). Training was performed three times a week for 12 weeks.

The results showed that weight training promoted a reduction in symptoms of depression and anxiety, regardless of age, muscle strength and cognitive function, according to the Depression Scale, which included 15 aspects to be analyzed.

This reduction in symptoms of depression and anxiety that bodybuilding contributes can be derived from several factors, such as the reduction of inflammatory cytokines, increased cognition (through various markers, such as the brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), since the Cognitive status is associated with depressive and anxious symptoms in the elderly.

In addition to these factors, among others, the very increase in socialization that bodybuilding can generate is strongly associated with positive mental health.

So understand that resistance training, like weight training, should be part of our life, but then you can even say, “Oh, but I don’t like it”!

It’s okay, because you don’t have to like it, but understand the importance it has in your life, so don’t really like it, after all, your life will be much better.

*With the collaboration of Raphael Carvalho, PhD and Master of Science from USP (University of São Paulo)

