Unimed Teresina receives the Excellent Ombudsman seal | SOS Unimed

After a reassessment by Unimed do Brasil, Unimed Teresina received the recertification of the Unimed do Brasil Ombudsman Program for Excellence – 2022 Edition in the Excellent category. The cooperative achieved the score (61) for the highest level of the program.

The revised criterion was the ‘Relationship Ruler’where Unimed Teresina’s relationship with the external and internal public is evaluated.

“We send, as evidence, the satisfaction surveys answered by our beneficiaries with suggestions and requests for process adjustments. After the review, we received a new badge, now in the Excellent category, the highest level of the program. A recognition of the work that has been developed for some years”, explains the ombudsman of Unimed Teresina, Amanda Luz.

The seal has four levels: basic, intermediate, advanced and excellent. The objective is to recognize the performance achieved by the Ombudsman area of ​​the singulars of the Unimed System. The initiative improves the positive experience of customers with the Unimed brand, strengthens cooperativism, integration and sustainability of the Unimed System.

The certification obtained is valid for two years. During this period, Unimed Teresina will continue to make progress in improving service to beneficiaries, further increasing customer satisfaction with the Ombudsman.

The program was developed by Unimed do Brasil in partnership with several Individuals and Federations, through the National Committee of Ombudsmen of the Unimed Cooperative System, and with support from the consultancy IBRC (Ibero-Brazilian Institute for Customer Relations).

The Excellency Ombudsman Program seeks to transform the experience between Ombudsmen and beneficiaries, focusing not only on conflict resolution, but on their prevention by investing in process improvements capable of avoiding judicialization and recurrence of demands and, finally, increasing customer satisfaction.

