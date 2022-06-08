(Video) PF investigates fraud in the application of resources in the health area in Massaranduba

07 Jun 2022 – 08:33 Per Ricardo Rabuske PF investigates fraud in the application of resources in the health area in Massaranduba – Credit: PF Disclosure

The Federal Police, with the support of the Comptroller General of the Union and the Public Ministry of Accounts of the State of Santa Catarina, launched on the morning of this Tuesday (7) Operation “Esculapio”, which investigates possible embezzlement of federal public resources in the area of health.

One of the target cities of the operation is Massaranduba. Search and seizure warrants are executed in order to obtain evidence of possible embezzlement of federal public resources in the health area, through the provision of services by a social assistance entity (non-profit association).

In addition to Massaranduba, the cities of Blumenau, Ibirama, Itapema, Taió, Benedito Novo and Rio dos Cedros, where 14 search and seizure warrants are carried out at various addresses.

The investigations began with an inspection report prepared by the Comptroller General of the Union, which identified, in agreements signed between the city hall of the northern region of Santa Catarina and a social assistance entity, indications of receipt for services not performed, between the years 2014 and 2014. 2016. Due to the adjustments, the contracted entity would provide general medical and orthopedic services, however, it promoted the subcontracting of companies from the same economic group, also charging for accreditation, inspection, consulting, advisory activities, among others, that were not duly substantiated and with indications of non-execution. A similar procedure would also have occurred in agreements signed by the same entity with another city hall in the northern region of Santa Catarina in the same period from 2014 to 2016.

In a second investigative procedure, supported by a report from the Public Ministry of Accounts of the State of Santa Catarina, after analyzing the rendering of accounts of another social assistance entity, responsible for the provision of medical and hospital services in another municipality in the region, evidence of connection emerged. between those involved and charging for services of the same nature, also with suspected non-performance, between 2018 and 2020.

The amounts resulting from charges for the services under investigation reach approximately R$ 3 million.

The crimes investigated are embezzlement (Article 312 of the Penal Code) and formation of a criminal organization (Article 2 of Law No. 12,850/13). The operation was named “Aesculapius” in reference to the god of medicine and healing in Greco-Roman mythology.

