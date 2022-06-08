What can happen if a cockroach gets into the ear? Find out what to do if it’s with you | Lakes Region

Can you imagine if a cockroach gets in your ear while you are sleeping? A resident of Cabo Frio had this experience last weekend and says it’s desperate.

Professor Aline Lopes stayed more than 24 hours with the insect in her ear, wandered through health units and only got care after Dr André Defaveri, a doctor at a private clinic, heard about the case and sympathized with the patient.

“I found out about it through a friend of the patient who is also our friend. She saw the girl’s drama on social media and contacted me asking if I could do something for her,” said Dr. André Defaveri.

“Throughout my career, I work with many cases of people who can pay and others who can’t. I work with everyone in the same way. And I feel very rewarded and happy when I work with someone for free and I can solve the problem they came to me for. In the case of Aline, what motivated me to make the appointment was the situation of the girl and the request of a friend”, added the doctor.

2 of 3 Cockroach was removed from inside the ear of a teacher in Cabo Frio — Photo: Aline Lopes/personal archive Cockroach was removed from inside the ear of a teacher in Cabo Frio — Photo: Aline Lopes/personal archive

What are the risks and what to do?

Even if the insect is small, it can cause a lot of discomfort when entering the ear.

“There are people who complain to us saying that it felt like we had an elephant inside our ear, because it causes a lot of pain, even,” said Dr. Andrew.

According to the expert, cases like this are very common. O g1 asked him for tips on the procedures that should be performed and asked about the risks to the patient’s health.

3 of 3 Aline Lopes and dr. André Defaveri after a cockroach removal procedure from the patient’s ear in Cabo Frio, RJ — Photo: Aline Lopes/personal archive Aline Lopes and Dr. André Defaveri after a cockroach removal procedure from the patient’s ear in Cabo Frio, RJ — Photo: Aline Lopes/personal archive

“When it happens that an insect enters the ear, the first thing to do is fill the ear with any liquid, be it water, a liquid Vaseline, a medicine, etc., and keep the ear up until the the insect stops moving. In that case, he drowned. Without despair, the patient should look for an otolaryngologist and not try to take it out at home.nor go to the emergency room where there is no appropriate material”, he oriented.

Woman spends 24 hours with cockroach in her ear in Cabo Frio

According to the doctor, despite being a simple procedure in the hands of a specialist, not every professional can perform it.

“Sometimes the doctor is very good-willed but, poor thing, he doesn’t have the proper material to remove the insect or any other foreign body from inside the ear. And this same procedure should be adopted in cases of children, you shouldn’t try take it home,” he added.

Regarding the risks of infection, Dr. André explained that there are different risks, depending on each case.

“Yes, there are risks when an insect enters a person’s ear. There may be a perforated eardrum, a very large infection, swelling, and a lot of pain. But when the doctor performs the procedure to remove the insect, he does all the necessary asepsis care. He puts in medicine that kills the probable germs that that insect produced. In the case, for example, of a beetle entering the ear, it is a disorder, it causes a lot of pain and can perforate the eardrum,” he said.

But the most important thing, in all cases, is that the patient looks for a specialist.