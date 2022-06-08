what is it, what is it for and contraindications

Discovered in the mid-1950s, metoclopramide has been indicated to control symptoms such as motion sickness and nausea resulting from various medical conditions.

What is metoclopramide?

It is a drug classified as antiemetic or prokinetic. Given its characteristics, it must be used under medical prescription or pharmaceutical indication.

In what situations can it be used?

Given the use of this drug for more than half a century, its effects are well known. However, it is important that you make the rational use of this medicine, that is, use it properly, in the right dose and for an adequate time, as directed by your doctor or pharmacist.

Metoclopramide can be indicated —alone or in combination with other medications— for the prevention and control of nausea and vomiting resulting from:

surgeries

Use of certain drugs (chemotherapeutics, for example)

Metabolic and infectious diseases

Radiological examinations to facilitate gastric emptying

gastroesophageal reflux disease

Diabetic gastroparesis (a complication of uncontrolled diabetes)

Migraine

Studies with the drug indicate that metoclopramide is also effective in Blackfan-Diamond syndrome, a rare type of anemia, as well as in the therapy of advanced liver disease. Data were published in medical journals American Journal of Hematology and gastroenterologyrespectively.

Understand how metoclopramide works

After oral administration of the drug, it is rapidly absorbed from the gastrointestinal tract and is minimally metabolized by the liver. Therefore, after completing its action, about 85% of it is excreted through the urine.

Metoclopramide is an antagonist of a neurotransmitter, dopamine, which stimulates the gastrointestinal tract and is related to peristalsis, that is, to movements in this region. To control motion sickness and nausea, the drug blocks the receptors on which dopamine would act. And it is through this blockage that it increases the force of gastric contraction and relaxes the sphincter of the area that joins the stomach and intestine (pylorus). This whole process improves gastric emptying, reduces the movement that would facilitate nausea and vomiting.

When given orally, the drug is expected to take effect within 30 to 60 minutes. The explanations are from Fernanda Cristina Ostrovski Sales, coordinator of the pharmacy course and assistant coordinator of the PUC-PR School of Medicine.

Discover the available presentations

Plasil® is the reference drug for this drug, but you can find generic versions.

Check out some of the presentations available:

Pill – 10 mg

Injectable solution – 5 mg

Oral solution – 4 mg

Metoclopramide is listed in Rename 2022 (National List of Essential Medicines) and, therefore, can be taken from SUS (Unified Health System) pharmacies, simply by presenting a prescription.

Are there risks in prolonged use?

In general, this medication is used for a short period of time, but there are medical situations in which it may be indicated for prolonged use. When this is necessary, the physician should monitor the patient more closely to prevent and control possible manifestations of side effects.

What are the advantages and disadvantages of using this medication?

According to the experts consulted, the medication is effective, safe and affordable, but it has the disadvantage of being highly lipid soluble. This characteristic makes it cross barriers in the body very easily, including the blood-brain barrier, which is the one that protects the CNS (Central Nervous System).

As it is a dopamine antagonist, when crossing this barrier, it acts on other functions of this neurotransmitter, which regulates movements other than those of the gastrointestinal system. The result of this can be the appearance of involuntary movements such as tremors, in addition to agitation, among other manifestations, which doctors define as extrapyramidal problems.

Know the contraindications

Metoclopramide cannot be used by people who are allergic (or know that someone in the family has had a similar reaction) to its active ingredient or any other component of its formula.

Also be aware of the presence of the conditions described below, which should be reported to the doctor or pharmacist before starting to use the drug:

gastrointestinal bleeding

Gastric obstruction or perforation

Parkinson’s disease

Depression

Seizures or epilepsy

Pheochromocytoma (a type of tumor)

Tardive dyskinesia (neurological disease that affects movement)

High blood pressure (hypertension)

Breast cancer

Kidney, liver or heart disease

Pregnancy

Breast-feeding

Age less than 1 year

Can children and elderly use it?

The drug is contraindicated for children under 1 year of age, but it can be used by others and also by the elderly, when possible, for a short period of time, given its possible side effects.

I am pregnant and intend to breastfeed. Can I use metoclopramide?

According to endoscopist Daniel Dutra, from HU-UFPI, although the effects of the drug among pregnant and breastfeeding women are well known, there are already medications with a better safety profile for indication in these groups.

“It’s not that the drug cannot be used. It can. But we prefer to recommend safer drugs. When there is no expected response, metoclopramide will be an option, but one must always be aware of side effects, which are not rare”, explains the doctor. He adds that this rule also applies to the use of metoclopramide for the control of nausea in pregnancy.

What is the best way to take metoclopramide?

The suggestion of pharmacist Amouni Mourad, professor of pharmacy at Universidade Presbiteriana Mackenzie and technical advisor at CRF-SP, is that the drug be ingested with water, preferably before meals (concurrent use with food could compromise its bioavailability , that is, it would take longer to take effect) and before bed, this is because some people are very drowsy with metoclopramiod.

Despite this, follow your doctor’s instructions on how best to take it to treat your specific symptoms. Remember that the dosing schedule is always personalized. Avoid increasing it, reducing it or even self-medicating yourself: without the guidance and monitoring of a health professional, the risk of side effects increases.

What do I do when I forget to take my medicine?

Wait for the time of the next dose, and take the medicine normally, as directed by your doctor and pharmacist.

It is not advisable to take double doses at once to make up for the missed dose. If you keep forgetting to take your meds, use some sort of alarm to remind yourself.

What are the possible side effects?

This medication is considered to be well tolerated, safe and effective when used in adequate doses. However, some people may experience symptoms such as drowsiness, fatigue, weakness, headache, and dizziness.

Check out the other possible effects:

Diarrhea

Nausea

vomit

Menstrual cycle failures

reduced libido

Increased urinary frequency

Difficulty controlling urine

In addition to these examples, metoclopramide can cause other side effects. Talk to your doctor or pharmacist if you notice any unusual symptoms while using this medicine.

Drug interactions

Some medications do not work with metoclopramide. And when that happens, they can change or reduce their effect.

Notify your doctor, pharmacist or dentist if you are using (or have recently used) the substances described below, which are just a few examples of possible interactions. Check out:

NSAIDs (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs such as acetaminophen)

Antihistamines (cetirizine)

Medicines for Parkinson’s (levodopa)

Immunosuppressants (cyclosporine)

Barbiturates (phenobarbital)

Antiarrhythmics (digoxin)

Antipsychotics (haloperidol)

Insulin

Mood stabilizers (lithium)

Also watch out for medications used to treat anxiety, blood pressure, irritable bowel disease, ulcers, urinary problems, narcotics for pain control, and sedatives in general.

Also, remember to inform your doctor or pharmacist about the possible use of supplements as well as herbal medicines that could potentially interfere with the desired effect of metoclopramide.

Can I drink alcoholic beverages?

It is recommended not to consume this type of drink because it increases the chance of having side effects on the nervous system. This would result in dizziness, drowsiness and difficulty concentrating.

According to Marcelo Polacow, president of CRF-SP, some individuals may still have cognitive problems and changes in their ability to judge.

Can metoclopramide alter laboratory test results?

So far, no interactions with laboratory tests have been reported.

At home, put the following tips into practice:

Note the expiration date of the medicine indicated on the cartridge. Remember: after opening, some drugs have a shorter shelf life, which is also influenced by how you store them;

Carefully read the package insert or instructions for consumption of the drug;

Ingest the pills whole. Avoid crushing them or cutting them in half — they can hurt your mouth or throat;

In the case of capsules, do not open them to put the content in water, food or even for disposal. Always use the entire capsule;

In the case of oral suspensions, shake the bottle well before use. And always clean the dosing cup before and after use. And store next to the medicine bottle, to avoid mixing with other medicines;

Prefer to buy medicines in the right doses for the indicated use to avoid leftovers;

Respect the daily dosage limit indicated on the leaflet;

Choose a place protected from light and moisture for storage. Kitchens and bathrooms are not the best option. The ambient temperature must be between 15°C and 30°C;

Store your medicines in high compartments. The idea is to make access difficult for children;

Find out which places close to your home accept the disposal of medicines. Some pharmacies and pharmaceutical industries already have collection projects;

Avoid disposal in household trash or the toilet. Empty glass and plastic bottles, as well as empty boxes and cards can go to the common recycling.

The Ministry of Health maintains a booklet (in pdf) for the Rational Use of Medicines, but you can complement the reading with the booklet of the Institute of Technology in Drugs (Farmanguinhos – Fiocruz) (in pdf) or of the Regional Council of Pharmacy of São Paul (also in pdf). The more you educate yourself in health, the less risk you take.

Sources: Amouni Mouradpharmacist, professor of pharmacy at Universidade Presbiteriana Mackenzie (SP) and technical advisor at CRF-SP (Regional Council of Pharmacy in São Paulo); Daniel Dutraendoscopist at the HU-UFPI (University Hospital of the Federal University of Piauí), which is part of the Ebserh network (Brazilian Hospital Services Company); Fernanda Cristina Ostrovski Salespharmacist and biochemistry, coordinator of the pharmacy course and assistant coordinator of the School of Medicine at PUC-PR (Pontifical Catholic University of Paraná); Marcelo Polacowpharmacist, master and doctor in pharmacology from Unicamp (State University of Campinas) and president of CRF-SP. Technical review: Amouni Mourad.

References: Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency); Isola S, Hussain A, Dua A, et al. Metoclopramide. [Atualizado em 2022 Abr 28]. In: StatPearls [Internet]. Treasure Island (FL): StatPearls Publishing; 2022 Jan-. Available at: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK519517/.