What is the difference between self-test and PCR? when and how to use

One of the main strategies in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, testing has been essential to detect covid-19, monitor the country’s epidemiological scenario and monitor the transmission of the virus. Currently, there are three types of tests in use for the Sars-CoV-2 virus: the RT-PCR, the rapid antigen test (TR-Ag) and the antigen self-test (AT-Ag).

It is worth remembering that, in case of a positive result, the patient must be evaluated by a health professional, who will also notify the case through the e-SUS system, of the Ministry of Health.

The offer of different types of tests can raise doubts, but there are some certainties: there is no false positive in the antigen test or in RT-PCR, which remains the gold standard. In both, the positive report is covid-19 for sure — period.

The differences the tests

RT-PCR: it is a laboratory diagnosis, made by molecular biology, which identifies the presence of the genetic material (RNA) of the Sars-CoV-2 virus in respiratory secretion samples. The sample is collected by a healthcare professional, and the result is released within 72 hours after collection. It is the most accurate and sensitive because it detects genetic material at any stage of the disease.

Rapid antigen test (TR-Ag): is found in laboratories, health centers and pharmacies and uses a nasal or nasopharynx swab to collect the sample. Processing can be performed outside the laboratory environment, which allows a result in around 20 minutes. In practice, it detects in the sample proteins produced in the viral replication phase, that is, when the infection is active and highly contaminating.

self test of antigen (AT-Ag): was approved in January of this year by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency). It can be purchased at pharmacies and drug stores and you can collect the sample yourself, either nasal or oral (saliva), according to the directions on the package insert. The result, similar to a pregnancy test, appears between 10 and 20 minutes.

When should I use each test?

PT-PCR: the test is done by requesting the exam, after an evaluation by the doctor. Collection of samples for real-time virus detection should occur as early as possible in case of influenza-like illness (GS) or severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) in the acute phase of infection—up to the 8th day after the onset of symptoms. For hospitalized critically ill patients, the collection can be done up to the 14th day of the onset of symptoms.

If you’ve had contact with an infected person but aren’t showing symptoms, PCR may be an option. However, you must count exactly five days after the last contact with the person, considering this meeting as day zero, teaches Alberto Chebabo, director of Hospital Clementino Fraga Filho, UFRJ (Federal University of Rio de Janeiro), and medical relationship manager at Dasa. If you do not respect this window, the chance of a false negative is high.

Rapid antigen test: it can be done at the request of the doctor, after consultation, or directly in health units and pharmacies in people with symptoms. They are more efficient in the acute phase of the disease, that is, from the 1st to the 7th day in people with symptoms; and from the 5th day of contact in asymptomatic people who had contact with confirmed cases.

As they detect the virus when it is contaminating, if you have covid, but the viral load is low, the chance of the test not catching is greater. In this case, PCR is more efficient.

Self test: basically works in the same way as the antigen test, the difference is that it does not require a prescription. It is indicated to be done in the period between the 1st and 7th day of the onset of symptoms; and from the 5th day of contact in asymptomatic people who had contact with confirmed cases.

How effective is each test?

PT-PCR: used in the network of public or private health laboratories, have high sensitivity (approximately 86%) and high specificity (above 95%).

Rapid antigen test: made available by the Ministry of Health or in pharmacies and laboratories, it has a sensitivity between 90.30% and 96.75% and specificity between 98.80% and 100%.

self test: the results are similar to the TR-Ag, but because it is performed by a lay person, the test runs the risk of poor performance or interpretation, being a complementary strategy to the others and functioning as a screening test.

*With information from the Ministry of Health and reports published on 01/11, 01/25, 01/28/2022.