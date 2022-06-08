Why is the fourth dose of Covid vaccine necessary? Take this and other questions – News

A new vaccine booster against Covid-19 is now recommended people over 50 and workers who work on the front lines of health services. But why is the fourth dose necessary, when the first booster started to be applied at the end of 2021?

To R7Juarez Cunha, president of SBIm (Brazilian Society of Immunizations), clarifies this and other doubts.



Why was the fourth dose recommended?

The specialist explains that during the immunization campaign against Covid-19 it was observed that there is a gradual decline in the protection offered by vaccines within a period of four to five months after application of the full regimen—two doses for the Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and CoronoVac vaccines, and one dose of Janssen—or the booster dose.

“So, it was seen that it was necessary to reinforce to improve protection again, mainly due to these two aspects: an expected drop in vaccine protection and the appearance of variants that were not responding in the way that was imagined with the initial use of immunizations” , says Cunha.

In addition, according to the technical note released by the Ministry of Health, in the case of the elderly there is a reduction in the protection caused by the aging of the immune system, which requires differentiated strategies to guarantee the protection of this group that is more vulnerable to the infection caused by the disease. SARS-CoV-2.



Will the booster dose against Covid-19 always be necessary?

Despite the current recommendations, the president of SBIm points out that it is not yet known how long the booster shot will be needed or how the anti-Covid vaccine will be implemented in the National Vaccination Calendar.

“Many people ask if it will be the same as the [vacina] of the flu, but we still don’t know. We don’t know if we will have to use vaccines with a different performance. So, there is this possibility for the future, but it could also be that we will do exactly as with the flu: change the composition of the vaccine specifically for those variants that are happening. But we still don’t have those answers”, says Cunha.

There may also be an update of the vaccines that are being applied, according to the specialist.

“Everything will depend on how the variants will behave from now on, but there is also the expectation of second generation vaccines that will potentiate the response and protect for longer and for several possibilities of these mutations that can happen”, he explains.



Will the fourth dose be extended to the general population?

In the world scenario of vaccination against Covid-19, there is still no recommendation for the second booster to be applied to the general population, according to the specialist.

“We have to see how epidemiology will evolve, because these decisions are based on what the numbers are showing and what we have in the literature of medical articles, stating whether it is worth it or not. There is the possibility of improving protection with the fourth dose, but the improvement is especially for the most vulnerable. So whether we are going to apply it to other age groups and other groups is not yet defined”, says Cunha.



Does the booster dose cause more adverse effects?

According to Cunha, the adverse reactions caused by vaccines vary from person to person. But, in general, what has been seen in practice is that booster shots did not cause new reactions or potentiate them.



I have flu-like symptoms, can I take a booster dose?

If a test confirms that the symptoms are from Covid-19, the person must wait at least four weeks to get vaccinated; if the condition progresses to a more serious stage, the waiting time can be up to three months, according to the specialist.

In the case of flu-like symptoms caused by other respiratory viruses, such as influenza, it is recommended to wait until the clinical improvement of the condition.



Why can’t I get the vaccine if I have Covid-19?

When Sars-CoV-2 infects a person, the immune system starts producing antibodies to fight the infection. In this sense, Cunha explains that the application of the vaccine can interfere with the body’s natural response.

It is worth noting, however, that previous infection by the virus does not rule out the need for vaccination.

“The data we have is that people who had Covid and were vaccinated afterwards are the ones who have the best protective response. Having the disease does not mean that the person does not have to take the vaccine, because the escape of these variants also happens to those who have had it. [a infecção]. Having had protection induced by a type of variant, not necessarily [os anticorpos] will protect for another”, highlights the specialist.



Can I get the flu shot along with the booster dose?

At the beginning of the vaccination campaign against Sars-Cov-2, the joint application of vaccines was not recommended, but last year the orientation changed and it is possible to receive the immunization against Covid-19 and the flu on the same day.

“When we started using anti-Covid vaccines, the recommendation was to do this two-week break. Over time and with experience, it was observed that one vaccine does not interfere with the response of the other, nor with adverse events, which were the biggest concern”, says Cunha.

The rule, however, remains for children aged between 5 and 11 years, who must comply with a 14-day interval between vaccinations.



I’m over 50 and I haven’t taken the third dose, can I take the fourth?

For those who did not receive the first booster vaccination, it is recommended that you make this application and, only after four months, receive the fourth dose.

For those who did not complete the initial course — with two doses of the vaccine from AstraZeneca, Pfizer or CoronaVac, or one from Janssen — it is important to regularize the vaccination.

“There are a lot of people who haven’t finished the primary regimen or who haven’t had the first booster. [É importante] encourage these people to get the vaccine, complete the scheme, because all the data have shown that Covid has increased a lot [nas últimas semanas] and that the majority of deaths and hospitalizations are of people who have not been vaccinated or are not on the complete regimen. We are already absolutely sure that Vaccines prevent severe forms and death”, highlights Cunha.



Who took the Janssen vaccine will receive the fourth dose?

As Janssen’s vaccination schedule is only one dose, the second booster for this vaccine is the third application. So, in that sense, for people over 50 years old and health professionals who received the immunizer, the second booster is also authorized.



Which vaccine will be given for the fourth dose?

The recommendation of the Ministry of Health is that the fourth dose be applied with the vaccine from Pfizer, Janssen or AstraZeneca.



