With changes in health care, patients fill UBSs in Rio Preto

The plan of the City of Rio Preto to end the capacity of the Emergency Care Units (UPAs), with restriction of care only for severe and moderate cases in urgency and emergency, worked. The reception rooms were empty on Tuesday, the 7th. But there was a side effect: the Basic Health Units (UBSs) were crowded, with patients tired of waiting for a doctor.

After two months of crisis in the service in the North, Tangará and Jaguaré UPAs and in the units of Vila Toninho and Santo Antônio, the Health Department decided to prioritize. The City Hall says that the evaluation follows medical criteria, before the user has access to the service area, including pediatrics. Anyone who does not fit this assessment should look for a UBS – where care is not urgent – ​​or telemedicine.

Tattoo artist Juninho Furlan, 35, criticized the new system. “I went to the North UPA, with symptoms of coronavirus, throat almost closed, coughing a lot, I can barely breathe. Even so, I was stopped at the door, because they said my case is not serious”, complains the tattoo artist, who lives with his wife and a two-year-old daughter, in the north of Rio Preto.

Without even having a place to sit, cleaning assistant Vanilda de Souza, 54, was waiting on Tuesday morning to be called by the service team at UBS in Santo Antônio. A few meters away, UPA Santo Antônio had only five people in the waiting room.

“They need to put more people to work here at the health post, I saw that two employees are missing. I am hypertensive and need care. And today the post is more crowded than on other days”, says the cleaning assistant.

Inside the UPAs, there are still patients waiting for a transfer to a hospital. The president of the Municipal Health Council, Antônio Fernando Araújo, says that the change made by the City Hall transferred the capacity of the UPAs to the health centers due to a lack of evaluation of the system.

“The population goes to the UPAs because they are sure that, in addition to being treated, they will be medicated. At the health post, this does not always happen, because pharmacies do not have all the medicines and they close more fear”, she says. Araújo believes that the Health Department should increase the opening hours at the posts, to meet the demand. The UBSs open from 7 am to 5 pm – with the exception of the Solo Sagrado unit, which closes at 8 pm.

Through a note, the Department of Health reported that Tuesday was the first day of implementation of the measures taken to optimize care in urgency and emergency units.

“Every change requires time for adaptation and awareness of the population and the consequent need for punctual adjustments so that the patient has the best possible care. It is important to note that the problem detected will be the object of evaluation and technical discussions in order to find the best solution,” he said in a note.

In addition to the UBSs, Health advises residents to seek telemedicine, when the case is not urgent. The service works by phones 0800-7722123 and 0800-7705870.