Woman spends more than 24 hours with cockroach in her ear in Cabo Frio – Campos 24 Horas





07/06/2022, 16:19, Photo: Aline Lopes/personal archive.



A woman spent more than 24 hours with a cockroach in her ear in Cabo Frio, in the Lagos Region of Rio. Aline Lopes said that, at dawn this Sunday (5), she woke up desperate with the insect in her ear. (read more below)

She was at her mother-in-law’s house in the Jardim Esperança neighborhood. From there, she decided to go to the neighborhood hospital but, according to her, there was no specialist on duty or material to perform the procedure at the unit.

Also according to Aline, the professionals were attentive and guided her to seek care in Macaé or in São Pedro da Aldeia. She went to the neighboring municipality, São Pedro da Aldeia, and at the unit, the nurses tried to remove the cockroach with a sucker, but were unable to perform the procedure due to lack of adequate equipment. (read more below)

“A doctor tried to take the bug out with the sucker and they started to touch my ear again, which already had my eardrum very hurt because of the cockroach and because of the pliers they were inserting. I felt a lot of pain and they sedated me” , said Aline. (read more below)

According to the patient, the professionals at the São Pedro health unit tried to transfer her to a hospital in Rio, but were unable to get a place. (read more below)

This Monday (6), the doctor of a private clinic, Dr. André Defaveri, found out about the case and contacted Aline to remove the cockroach. The procedure was performed by him, who is an otolaryngologist, and he was not charged. (read more below)

G1 contacted the City Hall of Cabo Frio and São Pedro da Aldeia about the service provided at the units. See below what each prefecture reported. (read more below)

Note from the Municipality of São Pedro da Aldeia:

“The Health Department informs that the patient, a resident of Cabo Frio, was admitted to the São Pedro Emergency Room on Sunday (05/06), with a report of a foreign body in the right ear (cockroach). The patient also reported that she was in another hospital and that there was an attempt to remove it, but without success. The municipal management requested an otorhinolaryngologist evaluation, where it was regulated via the SER – State System of Regulation, denied by the Roberto Chabo State Hospital (HERC), a reference in the region, because it was outside of the unit’s profile. The Health Department also requested vacancy zero (urgency) to the State Regulation Center and made contact with the municipality of Cabo Frio, where it was able to receive care with the otorhinolaryngologist at the Cabofriense PAM outpatient clinic. patient, she informed that she had obtained care in a private clinic”. (read more below)

Note from Cabo Frio City Hall

“The Municipality of Cabo Frio informs that the care for the patient in question was carried out in the emergency room of the Otime Cardoso dos Santos Hospital. Christopher, for today [nesta segunda], at 11 am, with an otolaryngologist. However, the patient managed to get care before this time in a private clinic.” (read more below)

Despite the Cabo Frio City Hall informing about the appointment made at the PAM, the patient said that she was not informed about this appointment and that she heard from RJ1, which was aired at noon.

Source: G1