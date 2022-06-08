Woman spends more than 24 hours with cockroach stuck in her ear in Rio de Janeiro

a woman passed more than 24 hours with a cockroach in the ear after not being able to be removed in public hospitals in Cabo Frio, Rio de Janeiro. The insect entered Aline Lopes’ body around 3:30 am, between Saturday (2) and Sunday (3).

The animal was only removed from her ear this Monday (6th), by a doctor at a private clinic who offered the free service because of the repercussions of the case.

“I still have the swollen ear, it’s covered, but he [médico] managed to remove the cockroach from the ear. It was very fast, it didn’t even take two minutes”, said Aline on Instagram this Monday.

The carioca was sleeping when she felt the insect approaching: “Before she [a barata] hit but [eu] I was sleeping. The desperation was so much that she entered my ear. It was hours of agony with her biting and moving me.”

Lack of supplies in hospital

Aline’s first attempt was at Hospital Otime Cardoso dos Santos. She says that she was attended to quickly, but the nurses could not get the appropriate material to remove the cockroach.

“When it was 7 am, there was nothing else to do because they didn’t have adequate material for it. They don’t have any material and medicine for the ears. They can’t even get a bean out because they don’t have material”, he says.

She says that they threw water to try to clean it and even tried to catch the animal with tweezers, but she ended up being more hurt. She reported that the pain was “unbearable”. The cockroach was behind her eardrum.

“The Municipality of Cabo Frio informs that the care for the patient in question was carried out in the emergency room of the Otime Cardoso dos Santos Hospital. Christopher, for today [nesta segunda], at 11 am, with an otolaryngologist. However, the patient managed to receive care before this time in a private clinic”, said the City Hall in a note to the g1.

New try

In São Pedro da Aldeia, a neighboring city to which she was advised to seek assistance, she underwent a procedure to remove residue from the cockroach. The insect eventually drowned.

“They started pulling little by little, but she was still alive. The more they pulled, the more she got in. And she stayed in this war. The doctor then said: ‘we’re going to have to drown her’ and then they threw water and Vaseline,” he says.

Note in full from the Municipality of São Pedro da Aldeia:

“The Health Department informs that the patient, a resident of Cabo Frio, was admitted to the São Pedro Emergency Room on Sunday (05/06), with a report of a foreign body in the right ear (cockroach). The patient also reported that she was in another hospital and that there was an attempt to remove it, but without success. The municipal management requested an otorhinolaryngologist evaluation, where it was regulated via the SER – State System of Regulation, denied by the Roberto Chabo State Hospital (HERC), a reference in the region, because it was outside of the unit’s profile. The Health Department also requested vacancy zero (urgency) to the State Regulation Center and made contact with the municipality of Cabo Frio, where it was able to receive care with the otorhinolaryngologist at the Cabofriense PAM outpatient clinic. patient, she informed that she had obtained care in a private clinic”.