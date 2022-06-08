Woman with suspected monkeypox in São Paulo has no recent travel history

The first Suspected case of monkeypox in São Paulo is a 26-year-old woman who has no recent travel history and has not had contact with other cases under investigation, according to a note released this Tuesday (7) by the Municipal Health Department.

According to the folder, the case was notified on June 4, and the patient is hospitalized in a public hospital in the city, being kept in isolation. People who had some kind of contact with her are also being monitored.

“The Covisa [Coordenadoria de Vigilância em Saúde] points out that it follows the national and international scenario on monkeypox (monkeypox) and is in contact with the Ministry of Health and the State Government, through the Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance (Cievs)”, says the note .

In addition, Covisa reported that it issued an alert to communicate the main characteristics of the disease and the measures to be taken by the municipality’s health facilities.

According to the Ministry of Health, Brazil has seven suspected cases of monkeypox: Ceará (1), Mato Grosso do Sul (1), Rio Grande do Sul (1), Rondônia (2), Santa Catarina (1) and São Paul (1). There are still no confirmed cases of the disease.



