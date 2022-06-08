Xbox Game Pass Gives You Gifts to Get the Most Out of Assassin’s Creed Origins

Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass users can now enjoy Assassin’s Creed Origins starting today, thanks to the support Ubisoft has given the service. Xbox wants its players to be ready for this adventure through ancient Egypt, so prepare a gift.

The reward will be offered as part of the service benefits or perks, therefore it will be available to all players with a ultimate subscription. That way you can get a deluxe package with several useful items for Bayek from this link.

Assassin’s Creed Origins joined the service for consoles and PC on June 7th. That same day was also the Deluxe Pack, which will be available in the rewards gallery that can be consulted on an Xbox console, in the Xbox app on PC and in the Xbox Game Pass mobile app.

Now, what does this package for Ultimate users include? It will give access to additional contentsuch as the Ambush at Sea quest, as well as the package called Desert Cobra, which includes some interesting rewards.

With it you can add a special outfit, 2 legendary weapons, 1 legendary shield and an additional mount to your inventory. As if that wasn’t enough, it offers 3 skill points to improve Bayek’s performance in combat.

Thus, it is content that will allow you to enjoy Assassin’s Creed Origins to the fullest. If you plan on checking out the service, we recommend that you claim the rewards as soon as you launch the game as they will be available for a limited time. This package is regularly offered by BRL 30.00so it’s a good economy.