Xbox Keystone would be the “new Xbox”; We know the details and the price

Microsoft is working on another device, codenamed Xbox Keystone. The hardware was confirmed last month, and now the editors at WindowsCentral have gathered all the information they got and the details are really intriguing.

A few weeks ago, Xbox Keystone was touted as Microsoft’s alternative to Chromecast, which could make gamers expect a device connected directly to a TV or monitor. However, it won’t be a TV stick-like rig – it’s supposedly a new one and also the smallest console in the history of Microsoft:

“Keystone is a new Xbox in development that focuses on streaming and cloud services rather than native gameplay and powerful local hardware.”

The details are confirmed by Jez Corden, who in his opinion the above render somehow resembles the currently created version of Xbox Keystone. The company will decide on a normal USB port, thanks to which we can connect a controller or headset to the console, and the manufacturer will also use Ethernet for better connectivity. The journalist has not yet been able to confirm whether the corporation has opted for a Wi-Fi 6 module.

“In fact, Keystone’s expectations largely depend on how well the Xbox Game Pass cloud will do at launch. Xbox Cloud Gaming is currently maxing out at 1080p 60 FPS on PC and 720p 60 FPS on mobile devices. For hardware that relies on the cloud, you should consider whether Microsoft will eventually target 4K 60 FPS streaming, as some competitors are already pushing for this solution. Time will tell“.

According to Microsoft’s concept, Xbox Keystone should only focus on game-based gameplay. a cloudbut the company also wants to provide various applications Netflix and Disney+.

“We know that Xbox Keystone will primarily be supported by Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which will give you access to the full list of Xbox Game Pass games. It includes hundreds of AAA quality games and smaller indie titles, as well as all exclusive games from Microsoft and Bethesda (and possibly Activision Blizzard) and EA Play. It’s even more interesting to be able to see a full-size Xbox Store on the service.”

The journalist also suggests that Xbox Keystone can provide game purchase access – in this situation, we would not install production on console, and the title would be activated from the cloud all the time. That would be an interesting move because, as you know, Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Cloud Gaming don’t give you access to every title.

According to a WindowsCentral representative, Xbox Keystone should cost around $99 dollars (R$ 490.00 approximately without taxes in direct conversion) for the launch – it will be the smallest and cheapest xboxbut we must remember that its operation will be based on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (cloud).

The equipment’s debut was supposedly scheduled for 2022but Microsoft has confirmed that it wants to refine the device and, with that, the equipment may not be available to gamers until next year:

“Microsoft revealed to us that the first version of Keystone was left out because the company decided to develop a more advanced version before it was released to the market. I was told that Keystone is working fine and it’s practically ready to be released, but Microsoft wanted to develop some more resources and capabilities unknown before putting it on the market. I suspect it has something to do with support for multimedia apps and perhaps broader support for digital sales of games that aren’t available on Xbox Game Pass, but that’s just speculation.”

Source