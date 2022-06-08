Xiaomi 12 Ultra: images show giant camera made by Leica

The first smartphone of the partnership between Xiaomi and Leica had leaked images, revealing the design of the device and also what the cameras of the rear module will be. The illustrations of Xiaomi 12 Ultra that illustrate this article are the result of a partnership between the specialist in leaks OnLeaks and the website ZoutonUS.

The Xiaomi 12 Ultra.Source: ZoutonUS

The device features a module that occupies much of the back of the device, with four sensors, the LED flash and the traditional Leica logo in red. It is slightly different from the concepts that were released at the end of last year, but it has similar elements.

According to the leak, the cameras are a main sensor (50 MP), an ultra-wide (48 MP), a telephoto (48 MP) and a second sensor for photographs of distant objects, without the revealed resolution. The selfie camera, built into a hole at the top center of the display, has 20 MP.

The smartphone in more angles.Source: ZoutonUS

Previous speculation about the device points out that it will have a 6.6″ AMOLED screen, with a refresh rate of 120Hz and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 as a processor.

Launch

Leica’s new partner after Huawei’s shrinkage in the smartphone sector, Xiaomi is expected to reveal the device still in July 2022, but without a set date so far.

the line Xiaomi 12 is already on the market, including launching in Brazil.