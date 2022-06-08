Xiaomi Mi Box 4S Max is official: even better and at an appealing price

Xiaomi has become a reference when it comes to price-quality Android TV boxes. But like any reference product, it needs a renovation from time to time.

That’s what the brand decided to do without any prior announcement. In China Xiaomi has just presented the Xiaomi Mi Box 4S Max. It comes with several improvements and an attractive price of 499 yuan (70 euros in direct conversion).

Aesthetically, there are no major changes compared to previous models. Although at the top we now find the Xiaomi logo. Controlling the operations is the Amlogic S905X3 processor.

Xiaomi Mi Box 4S Max with 4GB RAM and 64GB Storage

This is combined with 64 GB of internal storage and 4 GB of RAM, which are good leaps over the Mi Box S. Another good news is the fact that the output port is an HDMI 2.1. This means you can have 4K and 8K decoding.

As always, this is an Android TV product (or MIUI TV in China), where support for Google Assistant and Chromecast is guaranteed. In addition, you can also count on support for Dolby Audio and DTS.

They are still good improvements for this new box with Android TV that, even so, could perfectly arrive with the Amlogic S905X4 processor. But Xiaomi so did not understand it. However, the 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage will do a lot for its longevity.

The fact that it costs €70 in China will make it reach global markets at a higher price than we are used to. But for now there is still no official information on when this will happen.

