Xiaomi TV Box 4S Max released with HDMI 2.1, 8K support and integrated MIUI

THE Xiaomi launched in the Chinese market, in a very discreet way, the TV Box 4S Max, a device considered to be the successor of the Mi Box 4S and Mi Box 4S Pro models. The new product has more advanced features for content playback. According to the Chinese brand, the Mi Box 4S Max is capable of 8K resolution decoding and 4K playback, via an HDMI 2.1 input. The device also supports HDR content, with Dolby Audio and DTS.

O Mi Box 4S Max processor is an S905X3 quad-core with Cortex-A55 cores and Mali-G31 GPU, which works together with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The product still has a USB 2.0 port and 3.5mm audio output. The factory installed operating system is MIUI for TV. However, if the device receives a global version, for international markets, it is likely that it will come with Android TV already on board.