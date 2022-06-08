Zé Neto takes strong painkillers to endure deep pain and can’t sleep

Recovering after breaking three ribs, Zé Neto takes strong painkillers to overcome a delicate moment; know more

After a serious accident in boxing class, Zé Neto fractured three ribs and is experiencing severe pain.

This Tuesday (07), five days after the accident, the columnist Leo Dias gave details of the singer’s recovery.

With intense pain, the countryman is using Tramal, a medicine that has a strong analgesic substance that acts on the central nervous system. The remedy is indicated for the relief of moderate to severe pain, every six hours.

In addition, the columnist said that he has had great difficulty sleeping, and therefore, the countryman has been sleeping only sitting up and only this week has been medicated with morphine twice.

HEALTH FRAMEWORK

The sertanejo press office Zé Neto, duo of Christian, issued a statement on Friday night (3) detailing the singer’s health. He fractured three ribs after suffering an accident during boxing training.

The famous team said that he has already started treatment and must remain in complete rest for the next few weeks.

“After feeling severe pain, this Friday (03), countryman Zé Neto returned to Hospital de Base, in São José do Rio Preto/SP, to redo the exams, where fractures of the 9th, 10th and 11th ribs were identified. , according to the bulletin issued by the hospital. The singer has already started treatment and, on medical recommendation, he should remain in absolute rest in the next few days”, explained.

