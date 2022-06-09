1st case of the disease confirmed in Brazil

Monkeypox virus illustration (Photo: Getty Images)

The first case of monkeypox in Brazil was confirmed this Wednesday (8).

According to information from the g1 portal, the patient, a 41-year-old man, traveled to Spain and is undergoing isolation at Hospital Emílio Ribas, in the west of the city of São Paulo.

The capital’s City Hall is also monitoring the health status of a 26-year-old woman hospitalized with suspicion of having contracted the disease.

According to the Ministry of Health, six states are investigating possible infections. They are: São Paulo, Rio Grande do Sul, Mato Grosso do Sul, Ceará, Rondônia and Santa Catarina. Patients are isolated.

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, has already said that the country will have vaccines to combat monkeypox “if the need arises”.

“It is not a vaccine like the one used in the past for smallpox, but it is a non-replicating inactive virus vaccine. We work in partnership with PAHO (Pan American Health Organization). If there is a need, we will have a vaccine to apply to the target audience, which are health professionals with direct contact with patients”, explained the head of the folder.

the monkey pox

Monkeypox is an infectious disease that is usually mild and endemic in parts of West and Central Africa. Although the disease belongs to the same family as the smallpox virus, its symptoms are milder.

Those infected usually recover within two to four weeks without hospitalization, but sometimes the disease is fatal.

It is spread by close contact, and can be contained relatively easily through measures such as isolation and hygiene.

The symptoms are: headache, body aches, swollen lymph nodes, tiredness and rashes on the hands and feet.