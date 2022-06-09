4th dose begins for people over 50 and healthcare professionals

1

Tomaz Silva/Agência Brasil Vaccine against Covid-19 enters a new stage today in Bauru

The Municipal Health Department begins, this Thursday (9), the application of the fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to people aged 50 and over and to health professionals in Bauru. Immunization will take place in all Basic Health Units (UBSs) and Family Health Units (USFs), from Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 4:30 pm, in places that close at 5 pm; and from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm, for those working until 7:00 pm. It is not necessary to schedule an appointment, just present the RG, CPF, proof of residence and the card with the previous doses.

The fourth dose, which is the second additional charge of the vaccine, is available for people aged 50 and over and healthcare professionals who received the third dose four months ago or more.

Therefore, today, those who received the previous one can take until February 9th.

The Health Department also points out that the fourth dose is also still being applied to elderly people aged 60 years and over and to people with immunosuppression.

As the JC reported, the state government authorized the start of immunization with the fourth dose to the 50-year-old public and health professionals since last Monday (6). However, according to the city hall, the vaccines sent by the Ministry of Health and State arrived in Bauru only this Wednesday (8). Therefore, the application will start today in the city.

Vaccination with the first and second doses for people aged 5 years or older also continues in the municipality, and with the additional charge for citizens aged 12 years or older, four months after the second dose.

MASK USE

People who go to health facilities must always wear a mask. The Department of Health reinforces that the use of face protection remains mandatory in all health establishments with public service, such as UPAs, UBSs, USFs, reference and specialty units.