Food has differences in different regions of the world. Certain foods consumed in some countries, it is impossible for us to imagine the possibility of eating them. Just cite as an example, eating escargot, which is quite common in Asian and African countries, isn’t it?

Eccentricities aside, there are foods that present health risks and that should not be consumed. Let’s get to know 5 dangerous foods that require care when consuming them.

5 foods that are highly dangerous to eat

Cashew

It’s hard to imagine, but cashew and its famous cashew nut are quite dangerous if consumed without proper preparation. This happens because of a substance called urushiol, which is toxic and lethal if consumed too much. Remember that the nut and cashew you eat first undergo a cooking process before being distributed for sale.

akee

This fruit is uncommon in Brazil, being of African origin, so it is also called African chestnut. It is abundantly consumed in that country. But this very nutritious and exotic fruit is also very dangerous.

Because not all of its parts can be consumed, which is the aril around the base of the seeds that have a poison called hypoglycine. Therefore safe consumption can only be done when the fruit is perfectly ripe.

Hákarl

Hákarl is an Icelandic delicacy, it is shark meat, which takes about 6 months to become suitable for eating. The risk of this type of meat is that the animal does not have a urinary tract system.

Which means that all the toxins and excrements are stored inside the animal, being absorbed by the meat. Therefore, it is a type of food that needs a very specific preparation and can never be consumed raw.

Manioc

Traditionally Brazilian, cassava, who would say, is on the list of the most dangerous foods in the world to be consumed. The truth of this lies in the fact that when raw, it contains hydrogen cyanide, which, among other evils, causes nausea and can be lethal. Therefore, its preparation requires peeling and cooking well, and it is not possible to eat it raw.

Rhubarb leaves

Rhubarb is a medicinal plant that has many health benefits, but its leaves pose a great danger if eaten raw. That’s because they have high concentrations of oxalic acid, which can lead to death.