8 smartest animals in the world; see what the ranking is

It is very common for some people to think that intelligence would be a unique quality of the human being and, in addition, it would be the quality that would transform us into the most evolved living being on this planet. The truth, however, is different, because each species is the most evolved for the place in which it lives and the function it performs. In addition, many animals also have some form of reasoning and the ability to use tools.

For you to know other intelligent beings with whom we share our cosmic abode, check below the ranking with the eight smartest animals in the world:

orangutans: the second great primate on this list is able to create and use tools and maintains the constant use of techniques that prove to be efficient. bottlenose dolphins: this species can communicate with each other and would have the ability to store a lot of sound and visual information. chimpanzees: the intelligence of these primates allows the use of tools and the development of communication and sociability. elephants: its huge head holds a brain of respect. This structure is capable of storing vast amounts of information and endows elephants with a characteristic shared only with humans: the understanding of death. crows: these birds can learn from their life experience, develop tools and have a hierarchical structure in their flocks. gray parrots: some scientists believe that this species of parrot has an intellectual capacity comparable to that of a four-year-old child. pigs: they can learn several tricks and have an interesting performance in some experiments that measure intellectual capacity. Rats: very skilled, these animals can learn and improve techniques, adapting to the most diverse environments and tasks.

When you have the opportunity to meet one of these animals, you will know that they are, in some ways, strangely similar to you. Amazing, isn’t it?