Acre records 4 deaths of children from severe respiratory syndrome and Saúde confirms queue for a bed in the capital | Acre

O Acre recorded four deaths of children from respiratory syndrome in the first eight days of June alone . The data was passed on by the Secretary of Health of Acre, Paula Mariano, who confirmed that at least one child is in the queue waiting for a pediatric ward bed in the capital of Acre, Rio Branco.

The secretary reported that most cases that have emerged in recent days are respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The folder’s concern is with the rapid evolution of the clinical conditions of children who are affected by the disease.

Of the total of four deaths in June, two had comorbidities and three were children after less than 24 hours who were admitted to the hospital in Rio Branco. One of the deaths was of little Théo Dantas, 10 months old, this Tuesday (7). The baby had been hospitalized in the Rio Branco PS since Monday (6th) and was waiting to be transferred to the Children’s Hospital.

“We want to clarify that unfortunately children died, they are lives, we sympathize with the family, but we know that they did not die without assistance. The PS provided assistance, yes, which is our role. It is a scenario that is not only at the state level, but at the national level, we are still going through a pandemic, we have been sequencing the children who enter and those we managed to do, it was detected that it is not Covid. We know it’s respiratory virus season,” said the secretary.

Also according to the data, Last month, five children died from respiratory problems. in the state.

Regarding the attendance of cases of respiratory syndrome, Health reported that last year there were 668 attendances and that in 2019 there were more than 1,200. This year, from January to June, there were 957 consultations, of which 197 were only in the month of May and 81 of these evolved to children referred to the emergency room.

Due to the increase in cases, the secretary reported that new beds were installed at the Children’s Hospital and the Emergency Room of Rio Branco. According to her, currently the Children’s Hospital has 48 ward beds and 9 ICU beds, which are all occupied, in addition to 10 new semi-intensive beds, which are not with patients. The PS has 16 infirmary beds for children.

According to her, there is no child, this Wednesday (8), waiting for an ICU bed, but at least one is waiting for a vacancy in the ward. Paula Mariano also explained that this number changes all the time, according to discharges and the arrival of new patients.

Despite this information, Gleycimara da Costa reports that her daughter Amanda, only 10 months old, is waiting for a vacancy in an ICU bed. “I have my daughter hospitalized here in the Emergency Room since Friday. [3]she arrived with pneumonia and anemia and we are waiting for an ICU vacancy and so far we have not been able to.”

Also since Friday (3) waiting for a bed with oxygen for her child, a woman who preferred not to identify herself said that several mothers are in the same situation, in improvised beds inside the ER in Rio Branco.

“In my case I am on the sixth day today waiting. We were in the emergency room, we were placed in another room because the number of babies and children being stopped and intubated is very large. And then we were moved to an improvised room, but it was full of intubated babies, they had to put us in another ward, with an improvised bed. My baby is 1 month old, had respiratory failure, was having trouble breathing,” said the mother.

Her son was born premature, in the seventh month of pregnancy, and she reported that he stayed in the ICU for 12 days and then he stayed in the ward for a while and was discharged. But, days later, he started to feel sick, his skin turned purple and she decided to seek help.

“I was advised to come to PS. When I got here, I waited all day, because there was only one doctor attending and he was in the emergency room. He got worse, that’s why they asked for his transfer to the Children’s Hospital or Maternity Hospital, but during these days they say they don’t have a bed available. Now, we are in an improvised room, there are many children here, everything improvised. I sought help in every way I could, no mother wants to lose her child and here is a child dying all the time, it’s horrible, a real horror movie,” she said.

Hospitalized at 22 days of birth

Father of little Apolo, only 1 month and 15 days old, businessman Dyego Belém reported that he spent about 11 days of distress with the sick baby and that he even waited for an ICU vacancy. He said that his son spent 35 minutes in cardiorespiratory arrest, but was resuscitated and managed to recover. The baby was discharged on the last day 1.

“He was hospitalized at 22 days of birth. It was one of the first cases here, so much so that they didn’t know how to deal with it when it all started. He started to get bad on April 21st, we watched his breathing, we took him to the ER, the doctor ordered an X-ray and diagnosed bronchiolitis, gave him medication and had it treated at home. But, he got worse and we went back to the ER, who was already another doctor, who suspended the previous medications and told us to do nebulization and wash, we asked if there was no need to hospitalize, she said no and we went home “, reported the father. .

About three days later, the baby’s condition worsened, his hands started to turn purple, and the parents rushed back to the Emergency Room. According to the father, the teams found that the bronchiolitis had progressed to pneumonia and the baby was placed on oxygen.

“It was a desperation, they said they were going to intubate him. Then they took him off the oxygen to do another X-ray and then he went back to the oxygen. In that, he had a stop, and the world came crashing down for us. It took 35 minutes of resuscitation until he stabilized. From then on we were waiting for an ICU vacancy and we got it at Santa Juliana. In the hospital we saw several other children in the same way, with the same problem, it was crowded”, said Belém.

The Secretary of Health, who is a doctor, advised parents to avoid exposing children, to give them plenty of fluids and for those who are old enough to wear a face mask. “It’s the basic care to avoid colds. I also advise that if the child has a cold, that the parents do not take them to school.”

Uptrend in the number of Covid cases

Acre is among the states with an upward trend in the number of Covid-19 cases. On Wednesday (1st), the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) released data from the Infogripe bulletin that show 19 states and the Federal District showing signs of growth in the long-term trend.

The bulletin takes into account information entered in the Influenza Epidemiological Surveillance Information System (Sivep-Gripe), managed by the Ministry of Health, until May 30 – referring to the period between May 22 and 28.

Also according to Fiocruz, in the last four weeks, cases of Covid-19 already correspond to almost 60% of the records of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) with viral detection in the country. Last week, the index was at 48%.

The prevalence among cases with a positive result for respiratory viruses was 4.0% influenza A; 0.4%, influenza B; 25.1%, RSV; and 59.6%, Sars-CoV-2. Among the deaths, the presence of these same viruses among the positives was 1.6% for Influenza A; 0%, influenza B; 4.1%, RSV; and 91.1%, Sars-CoV-2 (Covid-19).

Nineteen of the country’s 27 capitals follow this upward trend. Among them is the capital of Acre, Rio Branco, in addition to São Paulo, Salvador, Rio de Janeiro, Brasília and others.

