After hastily hospitalization, a statement is made about Joelma at 47

Singer tested positive for Covid-19 three times and faces sequels

Joelma needed to undergo a battery of tests to find out the reason for the excess fluid on her face, this Wednesday, June 8th.

In a recent performance, on the special tour with Calypso’s songs, the famous shocked the audience by appearing completely swollen.

Immediately, images of her face, which appeared to be deformed in a few clicks, went viral on social media. The fans, of course, were very concerned.

For those who don’t know, the blonde has faced the coronavirus three times since the beginning of the pandemic. In one of them, she got very bad and to this day she faces the sequels, such as swelling.

Joelma is hospitalized and has a confirmed diagnosis after appearing unrecognizable and with a deformed face: “Delicate” Joelma, still with a swollen face, has a bad time at the show and the adviser speaks out Joelma appears unrecognizable on show after Covid-19: “With or without sequel”

Joelma’s team speaks out

In a statement sent to columnist Leo Dias, from the newspaper Metrópoles, Joelma’s advice updated the public about the singer’s health status.

Despite the scare, she is due to leave the hospital soon. “We inform you that Joelma is carrying out exams in the city of São Paulo for follow-up in the treatment of post-covid”, said the note.

