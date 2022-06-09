After swelling, Joelma undergoes tests in hospital and denies speculations about health status: “It’s not true”

Joelma spoke about her health on Wednesday (8), after the news that she would have been hospitalized due to swelling in her body. According to speculation in the press, the singer was dealing with a medical condition called anasarca. However, the star team denied the information to the hugogloss.com.

Joelma’s publicist denied the story that she would have been hospitalized because of this anasarca or edema – a kind of generalized fluid accumulation. According to rumors, the symptom would be one of the sequelae of a recent infection with Covid-19. However, the singer’s team explained that this is not the case. “Not true”they said.

According to the team, Joelma was admitted to the hospital only to perform some tests. “We inform you that Joelma is carrying out exams in the city of São Paulo for follow-up in the post-Covid treatment”punctuated a statement. “She is taking exams and taking care of herself post-Covid. But it’s great”said the advisory.

Even in this situation, the Calypso star continued to carry out professional tasks. “She is even working at the hospital while she takes the exams”, explained the team. Joelma herself posted a photo focused on her work at the hospital, clarifying this story on social media. “Doing routine checkups while editing the DVD at full throttle! Energies recharged for the weekend shows!”wrote the artist. Look that: