AliExpress on offer: drones with prices up to 53% off

For those who enjoy flying drones and doing aerial footage, here’s the tip: AliExpress is offering several models with discounts of up to 53%.

Promotional prices continue until Wednesday night (8). However, the conditions can be changed at any time, depending on the amount of items in stock.

Among the models offered is the “DJI Mini SE” – in the Stadard Set version –, a drone capable of recording videos in Full HD at up to 60 frames per second, with a flight autonomy of about 30 minutes. The product is coming out with a 29% discount, at R$ 1,819.56 (direct offer link), and can be paid in up to 6 installments of R$ 303.26.

Another model on offer is the “DJI Mini 2”, which weighs 249 grams, can fly up to 10 km and is capable of recording in 4K. The product dropped from BRL 4,231.51 to BRL 2,454.28 (direct offer link), a discount of 42%. In the video below, you can see the DJI Mini 2 in action.

It also has the “L900 Pro SE 1B”, which is 53% cheaper. The drone can also record in 4K and has a flight time of around 27 minutes. It can be purchased for R$ 381.15 (direct offer link).

Below, you can find links to the aforementioned drones, as well as others that are discounted.

To check other electronics on offer at AliExpress, access the promotional hotsite using this link.

