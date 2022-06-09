Altino Ventura Foundation has 1,000 vacancies for free cataract surgeries

Jenni Smith 1 hour ago

THE Altino Ventura Foundation (FAV) is with 1,000 vacancies open in Pernambuco to carry out cataract surgeries. The services will be carried out in Recife, through the Unified Health System (SUS).

Interested parties should access the link available on the Foundation’s Instagram and complete the online registration, informing full name, RG, CPF, SUS card, mother’s name, address and contact telephone number.


According to the vice president of the FAV, Marcelo Ventura Filho, currently, SUS patients treated at the foundation’s units are referred by the health departments of the municipalities and the state. Now, by filling in the data through the link provided, the population of Pernambuco will have a direct channel with the institution.




“It is an alternative route. We created a link with a form that will be available until the vacancies are filled. Patients will be called and we will do a screening. Those who are within the profile for cataract surgery will do the procedure”, said Marcelo Ventura.

The consultations will be carried out at the Altino Ventura Foundation unit in the Iputinga neighborhood, in the West Zone of Recife. The address is Avenida Maurício de Nassau, 2075.

