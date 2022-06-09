Android 13 Beta 3: Google lists what’s new in the new version and compatible phones with an update

Update (06/09/2022) – EB

Yesterday Google released Android 13 Beta 3 indicating the accelerated development of the system that has already reached the stability of the platform. We now have more details about this release including supported devices and all the changes included with this update.

















Starting with devices compatible with Android 13 Beta 3 we have the following models: You can install the update by searching for it in Settings > About phone > System update or by simply copying the downloaded OTA update file to the internal memory of the compatible smartphone using the same path. In addition, it is also possible to perform a clean installation by erasing all data from the device with a factory file, which is available for each model by accessing the Android Beta portal via the link below:

What’s New in Android 13 Beta 3





The newest version of Android 13 Beta brings some interesting news such as new layouts for the battery widget, large 6×5 for Pixel Launcher, which should be destined for the Pixel line tablet that is under development, new option to display web results in app screen search and new design for gesture navigation bar in the bottom area. Now the At Glance widget shows when your smartphone's flashlight is on, and there's a new fingerprint sensor interface for phones with under-screen biometrics like the Pixel 6 Pro. The Fast Pair category has been removed from the Settings app, which now also shows a button to reset parameters in some areas at once.

















Finally, Android 13 Beta 3 brings several bug fixes ranging from icons and colors applied in Material You to the overall system performance. Android 13 is only expected to receive one more beta version in July before the final version of the system is released to everyone in the following months during the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro launch between September and October.

Original article (06/08/2022) Accelerated: Google releases Android 13 Beta 3 a month ahead of Android 12

Google released Beta 2.1 of Android 13 at the end of May and today a third even more stable version is coming with more bugs fixed. In addition, this version brings something even more interesting: the accelerated development of the system, as it reached a stable level a month earlier compared to Android 12, which won beta 3 in July 2021.

















This is great news for users of Pixel phones, as many bugs were released with the “stable” version of Android 12 last year and this means that Android 13 will arrive as a more solid and improved system. However, it must be remembered that Android 12 introduced major changes with the new Material You, new system components, revamped apps and much more, which certainly contributed to a lengthy and bug-prone development.

The conversation will certainly be different on Android 13, as the proposal is to bring improvements to what Android 12 has already brought, with improved themes, more customization options, security, privacy and especially more stability to make the system more reliable.

















Even so, it is worth mentioning that this is still a beta version of Android 13, so it is not recommended to use it on your main cell phone, but if you want to try the new system, just access the link below to download: Google Developer Portal – Login Google is expected to release Android 13 stable to everyone in the coming months, probably in August or September if development continues at the same rapid pace.

