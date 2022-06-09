ANS role is exhaustive and health plans are not required to cover procedures outside the list, says STJ – Germano Ribeiro

The mandatory coverage list instituted by the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) is taxing, according to the decision of the 2nd Section of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), this Wednesday (8). With the decision, health plans are not required to cover procedures that are not on the ANS list.

Six of the 10 ministers voted for the understanding that the role is exhaustive. Another three argued that the list is exemplary. The section president only votes in the event of a tie.

Called the List of Health Procedures and Events, the ANS list establishes the assistance coverage to be guaranteed by private assistance plans.

The ministers who understood that the list is exhaustive were: Luis Felipe Salomão, Vilas Bôas Cueva, Raul Araújo, Isabel Gallotti, Marco Buzzi and Marco Aurélio Bellizze.

In the opposite direction, they voted for the understanding that the role was exemplified by the ministers Nancy Andrighi, Paulo de Tarso and Moura Ribeiro.

What is the difference between an exhaustive and an exemplary role?

The exhaustiveness of the list means that only those procedures included in the ANS list have the obligation to be made available by the health insurance. On the other hand, an example list indicates that companies that provide private health care services must cover procedures indicated by a doctor, even if not included in this list.

In this case, coverage that goes beyond the list must have a technical basis, especially with regard to procedures offered by the SUS.

Understand how the decision can impact health plan users

The decision for the taxing role brings a big impact for users and can affect the lives of those who do medical follow-up against cancer or therapy for autism, for example.

Currently, the ANS list includes more than 3,300 procedures. If the example is approved, the Court understands that this list of coverage determines the minimum that a health plan needs to offer to customers and what is left out can be questioned in the courts and added, guaranteeing the rights of users.

National Health Council spoke out against the taxing role

On Tuesday (7), the National Health Council (CNS) sent a recommendation to the STJ asking the ministers to judge that the role is exemplary and not exhaustive. According to the CNS, the decision by the taxing character can negatively affect the lives of millions of people.

Shirley Morales, national health counselor and deputy coordinator of the Intersectoral Commission on Supplementary Health (Ciss) of the CNS, says that the change to the taxing role will limit benefits and make care unfeasible.

“This means that, if new diseases such as Covid, or rare diseases arise, several procedures will end up being denied because they will not be on the mandatory list. The list of procedures is just an example, in fact the beneficiaries are entitled to the integrality of benefits, in view of the issue of defending life and health in an integral way”, he said.

Regarding the impact on the Unified Health System (SUS), the counselor points out that beneficiaries not covered by health plans “will end up migrating to the public system, which is already overloaded. In addition, currently, reimbursement to the SUS will not be done to the satisfaction of health plan operators. This could represent the death of several users of these plans and a collapse in the system”.

ANS defended that the role is exhaustive

In February, the ANS defended, in a note, that the List of Procedures and Events in Health has an exhaustive character. And, as an example, there could be an impact on the definition of prices.

It is also worth noting that, in addition to the lack of standardization of coverage, the exemplary nature of the list – as it does not provide predictability as to the procedures and events that may be used – would tend to increase the amounts charged by operators to their beneficiaries, as a way of avoid the sustainability of their portfolios

regulatory actions

According to the agency, the list serves as a basis for regulatory actions to be applied, such as inspection of coverage, collection of reimbursement to the SUS and definition of the solvency and liquidity margins of operators.

The ANS also reiterated that it “has been systematically improving” the process of updating the list, so that it is agile, accessible and in line with the most modern in medicine.

“Assuming that the list is merely exemplary means, at the limit, attributing to each of the judges in Brazil the prerogative of determining the inclusion of coverage not provided for in the contract or in the list of minimum coverage, which would bring about an increase in judicialization in the sector of and enormous insecurity to the supplementary health sector, insofar as it would be impossible to adequately measure which risks would be effectively covered. Which impacts on the definition of the price of the products”, he highlighted.