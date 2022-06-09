Battlefield 2042 is breathing on devices and DICE has shifted focus to new projects [RUMOR]

Only a lean team continues to work on the game’s DLCs

While the DICE continues to support battlefield 2042 and should launch next Thursday (9) the Season 01 of the game, reports indicate that Electronic Arts is not willing to invest a lot of resources in future content. The developer behind the title has yet to deliver on DLC promises made before launch, but they must be done by the minimum possible number of employees.

Who says this is the journalist Jeff Grubbwhich in the podcast Grubbsnax stated that The future of the game is “breathing on devices” and had most of his team moved to new projects. “The team is down to the basics and these people are working specifically on the promised additional seasons that the game needs to meet the requirements of the off-the-shelf version that it sells.u”, he said.

According to him, Both DICE and distributor Electronic Arts have already decided it’s time to “abandon ship” concerning battlefield 2042. The report reinforces a series of rumors that have been circulating since the game’s launch, which have even claimed that companies have even considered adopting a free-to-play model as a way to save the game’s reputation.

Fast and cheap content

Grubb also claims that the remaining DICE team to support battlefield 2042 intends to release the promised contents for the game in fast pace and as cheaply as possible. The developer’s intention is erase as soon as possible the memories that the game left among the fansmaking them feel the urge to move on to the next chapter of the franchise as soon as possible.

“The really core team of Battlefield developers is already working on it”, said the journalist. The future of the series must pass through the control of Respawn Entertainmentwhich should redirect it to a more traditional path, in which ideas like experts should be re-applied to the development of well-identified classes.

Recently, DICE has revealed that it will no longer invest in content for the Danger Zone mode, announced as one of the main novelties of the game. Publicly, Electronic Arts still claims to be dedicated to the future of the game and supporting it in the long run, but it seems that the behind-the-scenes moves paint a very different picture.

Source: VGC