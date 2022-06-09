Brazilian study shows that ultra-processed foods made obesity grow by 28% – 06/08/2022

For more than a decade, Nupens (Nucleus for Epidemiological Research in Nutrition and Health), at USP (University of São Paulo), has been investigating the relationship between the consumption of ultra-processed foods and the increase in obesity. A new study, published by the group in the International Journal of Public Health on May 20, showed that 28% of the increase in obesity between 2002 and 2009 in Brazil was caused by the consumption of this type of food.

The research team used data from the POF (Family Budget Survey) of the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics). In the period between 2002 and 2009, the survey collected information not only on the purchase of ultra-processed foods —which is an indication of consumption—, but also on the weight and height of the interviewees, which made it possible to calculate the obesity rate of consumers.

By crossing these data, it was possible to establish a relationship between the two points. “We were able to quantify the longitudinal temporal relationship between these two phenomena in Brazil”, explains Maria Laura Louzada, researcher at Nupens, professor at the Faculty of Public Health at USP and author of the scientific article. “This was the great innovation of our study”, she emphasizes.

The latest editions of the POF did not collect data on weight and height that would allow a longer temporal analysis, but, for Louzada, the results would be similar to those found in the period of the early 2000s. “It would follow the same trend, because the consumption of ultra-processed continued to grow,” he says. “Other data from other research shows that both obesity and the consumption of ultra-processed foods continued to grow and that these two phenomena are associated”, she adds.

According to the expert, there is already enough scientific evidence in the literature to show a causal relationship between the two phenomena. New fields of studies have tried to design the mechanism of action of ultra-processed products in the body. Some hypotheses point out that this type of food can induce binge eating, for example, or that it affects the satiety control system.

What are ultra-processed?

The food category was proposed in 2010 in an article published by Nupens researchers. They are a specific group of foods that have gone through several stages of processing and are made from various parts of food, with many chemical additives, sugars, trans fats and saturated fats.

“These foods have a worse nutritional profile, higher amounts of sugars, fats, lower amounts of fiber, vitamins and minerals”, explains Louzada. Some examples of ultra-processed foods are snacks, cookies, soft drinks and ready-to-eat foods.

The Food Guide for the Brazilian Population, published in November 2014, indicates a diet based on in natura, fresh and homemade foods, and recommends avoiding the consumption of ultra-processed foods.

Public policy

For Louzada, there is a lot of interest behind the ultra-processed industry and, therefore, its consumption increases every year. “There is an unequal contest between public health and corporations with a lot of power, money and marketing,” she says.

Among the scientific community, proving the relationship between consumption and chronic diseases such as obesity can open doors for the elaboration of more public policies and regulation by the industry.

“The focus is not to revert to individual changes, but to think about policies that modify the environment, people’s surroundings”, says Louzada. “The food industry is very beneficial, ultra-processed products are just a part of this industry, which has not actually produced food, but products that harm the health of people and the planet.”