Busão da Saúde will do ten hours of vaccination in different parts of the city this Thursday (9) | Tocantins

This Thursday, June 9, the Municipal Health Department (Semus) will promote ten hours of vaccination at various points in Palmas. The action will be to draw the population’s attention to National Immunization Day and the importance of keeping the vaccine card updated.

During the service, vaccines for Covid-19, influenza and triple viral (which fight mumps, rubella and measles) will be offered. To receive the doses, all you need to do is present personal documents (RG and CPF), vaccination booklet and SUS card.

Covid-19 vaccines are released to the public from the age of 12, during the Itinerant Bus. A fourth dose will also be available for healthcare workers and the public over 50, as well as a third for those aged 12 to 17.

Influenza vaccination is available for:

Population over 60 years old;

Children from six months to four years old;

Health workers;

Pregnant women and postpartum women up to 45 days postpartum;

indigenous;

teachers;

Patients with chronic diseases;

Persons with permanent disabilities;

Public transport workers;

truck drivers;

port workers

security forces

People deprived of liberty and prison system employees.

The MMR vaccine, in turn, is aimed at health workers and children from six months to four years of age.

9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. – Next to the Economy Stores in Taquaralto

11 am to 12:30 pm – In front of Duda Supermarket in Jardim Aureny III

1pm to 2:30pm – In front of Biovida Pharmacy on Arse 112 (1106 South)

3:00 pm to 4:30 pm – JK Avenue in front of Palmas City Hall

17:00 to 19:00 – Square of the Indigenous Peoples