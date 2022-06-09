Can diet help us if we have chronic pain?

Nutrition is a fundamental aspect in the new health paradigm, where life habits are the basic pillar to build a change in our reality”, he tells us, adding that if we talk about pain and inflammation, this theme is even more pronounced, with key anti-inflammatory nutrientsOrivers, spices and food .



Furthermore, our type of diet is a modifiable factor that will determine (along with others such as sports, stress management, rest and lifestyle…) the greater or lesser expression of genes responsible for pain. So if we can determine what kind of diet to eat regardless of our genetics, why not take care of our health and promote an anti-inflammatory diet? It’s in our hands!

Nutritional guidelines for chronic pain

We took the opportunity to ask him what are the basic nutritional guidelines to follow a diet that helps us in this goal, and he summarizes them as follows:

eliminate any food that increases inflammation : sugars, sauces, soft drinks, ultra-processed foods, sweeteners, polyols, processed meats, alcohol, refined white cereals… Include in every meal an antioxidant priority base : this is found in a mixture of fruits and vegetables, which should be the foods you consume the most on your plate (approx. 40-50%). include quality proteins and healthy fats rich in omega-3 (extra virgin olive oil, avocado, nuts, seeds…) in each intake. They should occupy approximately 25 and 20% of the plate, respectively. if we choose carbohydrates, they should primarily be whole, unrefined, low-glycemic, gluten-free grains such as brown rice, quinoa, potato, certified gluten-free oatmeal, or sweet potato. The most anti-inflammatory proteins are those rich in omega 3, such as oily fish. We will try to include it about 3 times a week, prioritizing small varieties to avoid heavy metals such as sardines, anchovies, anchovies, salmon, northern bonito… Cook with spices and avoid salt . Turmeric is the quintessential anti-inflammatory spice, followed by ginger. One idea is to get used to seasoning our vegetable creams, stir-fries or salads with these 2 spices. Replace breakfast with Turmeric Latte, an anti-inflammatory drink made from turmeric, cinnamon, ginger and a plant-based drink. Hydrate yourself well and drink water as an essential hydration drink, so that our body’s metabolic reactions occur correctly.

infallible foods

Are there foods that we must include in our diet to achieve this? “As mentioned earlier, the presence of fruits, vegetables and omega 3 fatty acids it is essential as the basis of our diet in almost every day’s intake. Carbohydrates should be low glycemic, gluten free and whole grains. Examples of these foods can be: sardines, anchovies, quinoa, avocado, natural nuts, albacore tuna, turmeric and ginger-based sauces, berries, green leafy vegetables (spinach, lamb’s lettuce, arugula) or extra virgin olive oil. he adds.

And conversely, which foods should we limit their consumption?

Of course, as is logical, consumption of pro-inflammatory foods should be reduced among which the specialist cites added sugars, sweeteners, refined white flours, processed meats and alcohol, in addition to all foods that contain them as ultra-processed (cookies, breads, breakfast cereals, packaging and industrial sauces…), soft drinks, light or zero full in sweeteners, vegetable oils… once a week or once every 10 days,” he recommends.



All this from one idea: the ideal is to follow personalized nutritional guidelines, depending on our problem. This is confirmed by the specialist, who tells us that the future of food goes in this direction: always personalizing food according to the phase the person is going through. “There will always be some general patterns, but the nutritionist must always adapt them to the patient’s situation in order to be successful”, he concludes.

