Check out more uncommented news from iOS 16

Yesterday, we brought here several new features of Apple’s new systems that went a little unnoticed amidst the keynote of WWDC22.

And today, we’ll see more not-so-talked-about news from iOS/iPadOS 16 and beyond!

iMessage

Remember the “new thing” (only in the Cupertino reality distortion field) of deleting and editing messages in iMessage? The feature will have limitations, of course. It will only be possible to make these changes after 15 minutes of submission and there will be 30 days to recover deleted submissions.

There is also the resolution of a problem with which we do not have much contact in Brazil. as showed the 9to5Mac, there was a nuisance with reactions in SMS messages. This is that feature of reacting to something that someone else has sent, which normally works in iMessage, showing the chosen reaction to the interlocutor (what Apple calls tapback).

However, in the SMS standard, every time someone reacts, a message is sent describing the reaction (example: “John liked ‘I’m going.’”). This quickly turns to chaos in group conversations. Just like Google did, the Messages app in iOS 16 will no longer send these descriptions, displaying reactions as normal.

Sleep monitoring in watchOS 9

On watchOS 9, as our contributor discovered Michel Duarte Correayou should press the Digital Crown to exit sleep mode. Before, it was necessary to rotate the part to perform the same action.

Photos

As the software engineer Joachim Fornallaz posted on Twitter, it will be possible to completely undo edits placed on a photo. In addition, the macOS Ventura 13 crop tool will feature a perspective adjustment option.

Furthermore, Photos on iOS now has full undo support, and the crop tool on macOS now allows you to perform perspective adjustments on your photos! pic.twitter.com/5a0UUWiFKo — Joachim Fornallaz (@fjoachim) June 6, 2022

Another nothing new function finally incorporated by iOS 16 is to detect duplicate images. Those that are in this condition will be shown in the albums part, as well as the option to merge both into one. Communicator Brahm Shank showed how the function is in the first beta version of the system:

Something interesting added is a function that allows you to blur objects at the edges of what is in the center of the photo. Thus, the subject of the photograph has more prominence, something that can be done when capturing the moment, but it is not cool to be able to give this effect via software.

The content producer Ben Geskin showed us the first results:

Apple Music and Spatial Audio

Apple’s music streaming service has gained two timid improvements. The first is the possibility to choose an artist as a favorite and follow updates about him.

The second is an expansion in the way of organizing songs in playlists. The oldest songs are at the top and those that are being added to the list are at the bottom. It was only possible to keep this order, but with iOS 16, you will be able to display the songs in order of title, artist, album or release date, as shown by the 9to5Mac.

Still in terms of sound, the Spatial Audio function (available on AirPods Pro and Max and on some Beats headphones) can be customized with the help of the TrueDepth system on iPhones with Face ID, as shown Ben Geskin — how this actually impacts our experience is still a mystery.

Buy domains on iCloud

our reader Vinícius Pinheiro found an option to buy domains on iCloud. When choosing the domain, the system takes the user to the Cloudflare website, so there seems to be at least a partnership with this service (they already work together on the Private Relay feature of iCloud+). But it’s interesting to see the integration with this feature, which is based on using the domain in iCloud Mail.

Permission to copy and paste

Since iOS 14, the system displays a warning when any application accesses the device’s clipboard. On iOS, as revealed by the 9to5Macthe user’s permission will be required, with a popup being displayed to decide whether the app can paste the information in question.

As this is a beta version, still at an early stage, details are not known, such as whether there will be more settings for the feature in Adjustments. Still, it’s interesting to see how these privacy options advance on iOS and other Apple systems.

Integrated currency converter

The Live Text function (live text) is getting smarter and that will include a currency converter and other units. When pointing to something that shows a price in a foreign currency, the feature will already display what the value is in the currency of whose country the user is.

Alignment of handwriting

Another interesting feature added, in this case on iPadOS, is to align handwriting with the Apple Pencil, or other similar accessories. After writing, it will be possible to select the text and tap an option to improve the alignment, as shown in the before and after photos published by MacRumors.

Before and after

It’s not a miracle, but it’s pretty cool.

small facilities

Every update brings what is called a quality of life improvement, whose novelty is to make it easier to use, without necessarily creating new features. And we have some of those around here.

The first actually comes from a new function. With iOS 16, the home screen page indicator at the bottom will also serve as a shortcut to Spotlight. An option was then added to remove it, as informed by the MacRumors.

In addition, people added to a shared list in the Reminders app (Reminders) will receive notifications when a task is marked complete or another is added.

Also, as in the photos, an option to merge contacts was added, as well as showing the MR.

Ufa! Little by little, we see that Apple thought of several things at the same time. It is true that many new features are not exactly… novelties, but it is great to see the iPhone and other Apple devices gaining different features and utilities.

Stay tuned to discover more features with us as they are revealed! 😉