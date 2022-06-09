City hall schedules relocation of 100 Health cleaning servers for the 28th

Moving forward with the process of outsourcing the cleaning service in the health area, the City Hall announced, this Wednesday, 8, in the Official Municipal Gazettethat the allocation of new jobs for municipal servants will be on the 28th.

About 100 employees, including general helpers and servants, who work in the Adult Emergency Room “Dr. Álvaro Azzuz”, in the Children’s Emergency Room “Dr. Magid Bachur Filho”, and in the UPAs of Jardim Anita and Jardim Aeroporto, will be relocated to other locations within the Health Department itself.

Employees who show interest in transferring to another area that is not Health, must express their intention by requesting the Human Resources department of the City Hall until the next 20th by e-mail [email protected]

The allocation of new jobs will take place in the auditorium of the Professional Training and Improvement Center (CEFAP), located at Rua Francisco Barbosa, 1480, Cidade Nova, on June 28, at 9 am.

The changes will be implemented in September, with the hiring of a specialized company, with an estimated cost of R$ 3.2 million.

Last month, when the project to outsource the cleaning service in health facilities was voted on in the Chamber, part of the affected employees even protested against the proposal of Mayor Alexandre Ferreira (MDB).