Covid-19: Rio has more than 5 thousand new cases in the last 24 hours | Rio de Janeiro

Published 08/06/2022 18:20 | Updated 08/06/2022 18:22

Rio – The Secretary of State for Health (SES) confirmed, this Wednesday (8), 5,727 cases of covid-19 in Rio. In addition, 10 more deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours. With the update of the monitoring panel, the state reaches a total of 2,229,049 cases and 73,858 deaths, reducing the fatality rate of the disease to 3.31%. The occupancy rate of the wards and ICUs were not updated.

The total number of recovered stands at 2,127,863, of which 1,654 were recorded in this period. As a result, 20,492 patients are still being followed up. The median waiting time from request to ward reservation is 1h30. In ICUs, the wait is three hours. It is worth mentioning that the record made in the last 24 hours does not mean that the case happened in the same time interval.

SES reopens 40 beds for covid-19 in a hospital in Baixada

With the continuous increase in confirmed cases in Rio de Janeiro, the Secretary of State for Health had to reverse 40 beds to care for covid-19 patients at Hospital Dr. Ricardo Cruz, in Nova Iguaçu, in Baixada Fluminense. On Monday (6), ten were opened for admission to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and last Saturday (4), 30 for the ward.

On the afternoon of this Wednesday (8), the health units of the state network had an occupancy of 90.24% of the ICU beds and 55.81% of the infirmary. In total, there are 61 patients in beds for the disease. The state panel also shows that 100 hospitalizations were reported in the last week, of which 52 occurred in Metropolitan Regions I and II.

Municipalities in the interior again require the use of a mask

The municipalities of Cachoeiras de Macacu, Petrópolis, Campos dos Goytacazes, Itaboraí, Itaguaí and São João de Meriti started, this week, to make the use of the mask mandatory. On the other hand, São Gonçalo, Nova Iguaçu and Cabo Frio only recommend the use of the protection accessory.

One of those that made it mandatory, the Municipality of São João de Meriti, in Baixada Fluminense, determines that from this Wednesday (8), professionals from all health units in the municipality must wear a mask again in the municipality of Baixada Fluminense. , in addition to making use of 70% alcohol. Its use is also recommended in city hall offices, schools and commerce.