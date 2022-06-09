Covid cases rise again; remember the symptoms and isolation time

Covid-19 cases in Brazil have risen again since mid-May, reaching a moving average of 35,000 cases in the last seven days. Although the numbers of deaths are still averaging below 100 per day, care needs to be redoubled.

According to information from state health departments, more than 52% of Brazilians over 12 years old are already immunized with the booster dose. As much as the symptoms are milder, you need to be alert for some of them.

A study by the Norwegian Institute of Public Health with the department of health at the University of Oslo, showed the main symptoms of the omicron variant in two-dose vaccinates:

Cough: 83% of cases;

Coryza and nasal congestion: 78% of cases;

Fatigue and lethargy: 74% of cases;

Sore throat: 72% of cases;

Headache: 68% of cases;

Muscle pain: 58% of cases;

Fever: 54% of cases;

Sneezing: 43% of cases.

According to the Ministry of Health, among those positive who have taken three doses of the vaccine, only five in 1000 cases are hospitalized and one in 1000 die.

How to perform the tests

Since February, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) has released the marketing of covid self-tests in Brazil. With this, anyone can buy a test and perform it in their own home.

There is still the option of doing the same test at the pharmacy. Anyone who has symptoms like the ones mentioned above should be tested.

Infectologists, however, recommend that those who performed the self-test confirm the result with a laboratory test.

What is the isolation time?

According to recommendations from the Ministry of Health, the isolation time of those who tested positive for covid-19 varies between five and ten days from the onset of symptoms or a positive test result.

Those who have a negative result after five days will be able to leave the isolation if they do not have a fever and respiratory symptoms for at least 24 hours and have also not used antipyretics during this period. It is recommended, however, care such as the use of masks and home office work.

It is possible to leave isolation after seven days if the patient does not have a fever and respiratory symptoms for 24 hours also without the use of antipyretics. In this case, a second test is not necessary. If symptoms persist, you will need to follow other guidelines.

The end of isolation after ten days should happen if the patient has taken another test with a positive result after five or seven days of the first symptoms. For this, it is necessary to be free of respiratory symptoms and fever without the use of antipyretic within 24 hours.