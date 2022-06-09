date, time and where to watch

The June announcement window has a big event, which promises good news for the gamer community around the world. With this great celebration in mind, the MyPS separated useful information from Summer Game Fest 2022 such as date, time, where to watch the showcase and what to expect from him.

The show will be hosted by Canadian journalist Geoff Keighley, industry bigwig and also creator of The Game Awards — the Oscars of gaming. In recent days, the official profile has shared some of the things that will appear there. Check out the most important information below:

Summer Game Fest 2022 date — the event takes place this Thursday, June 9 .

— the event takes place this Thursday, . Time — the presentation is scheduled for at 3 pm (Brasilia time).

— the presentation is scheduled for (Brasilia time). where to watch – O showcase will be broadcast on official channels on YouTube and on Twitch . In addition, the MyPS will rebroadcast the event through Facebook, starting at 2:30 pm .

– O showcase will be broadcast on official channels on and on . In addition, the will rebroadcast the event through Facebook, starting at . Duration – about 1:30 am.

What to expect from Summer Game Fest 2022?

More than 30 companies are participating in Summer Game Fest 2022, including 2K, Activision, Atlus, Bandai Namco, Bloober Team, Capcom, Deep Silver, Devolver Digital, Dotemu, EA, Netflix, PlayStation, SEGA, Square Enix, Warner Bros. Games, Xbox and many others.

Keighley tried to temper expectations for the event a little, saying that it will be focused on games already announced. He also warns that there will be news reveals: “I hope there are some surprises if everything goes well.”

Some of the main names have already been confirmed there: Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, Street Fighter 6, The Callisto Protocol, Gotham Knights, cuphead, One Piece Odyssey and much more.

Looking forward to Summer Game Fest 2022? What are your expectations? Comment in the session below!