Dell reveals PC with 1TB of RAM, 56TB of memory and 64-core processor

Dell has announced its new workstation, the Precision 7865, an extremely powerful spec computer aimed at the public for advanced professional use. The desktop packs impressive features including 1TB of RAM.

One of the highlights is the redesigned look, with the chassis that has dedicated air channels for certain parts of the computer, being even smaller than the Precision 7820. There is also a built-in handle for transport, and the side and front plates can be removed. for easy access to the interior for maintenance and upgrades.

The Precision 7865 is powered by processors from the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5000WX family. The most expensive variant can bring the Threadripper Pro 5995WX, with its 256 MB of L3 cache, clock that reaches 4.5 GHz, 64 cores and 128 processing threads. In addition, it comes with up to 1 TB of DDR4 RAM and up to 56 TB of storage.

For the graphics part, those interested can opt for either Nvidia cards, going up to RTX A6000 with 48 GB of dedicated memory, or AMD, up to the Radeon W6800 with 16 GB of memory. For connectivity, it has five USB Type-C connections, another five with USB Type-A, an SD card reader slot and a headphone jack. In addition, there are also two Ethernet connections, a Serial port and even PS/2 for mouse and keyboard.

Dell Precision 7865 features up to 56TB of storage, Threadripper series processor and up to 1TB of RAM (Image: Handout/Dell)

Luis Tedesco, Product Manager at Dell Technologies, says, “Looking to the future, Dell engineers prioritized upgradeability and scalability not only to meet today’s performance needs, but also to grow and evolve alongside professionals. who use them.”

price and availability

The Dell Precision 7865 will be available in Brazil sometime in July, but the brand has yet to reveal its pricing.