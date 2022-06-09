DF registers more than 4 thousand new positive cases in 24 hours

posted on 06/08/2022 18:39



(credit: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil)

The number of positive cases due to covid-19 continues to grow in the Federal District. Even with vaccination — available in several units of the Health Department — more than 4,000 diagnoses were reported this Wednesday (6/8), according to the Health Department of the Federal District (SES-DF).

With the new 4,047 cases, the federal capital reached the mark of 732,023 infected since the beginning of the pandemic. In parallel with the number of diagnosed cases, the transmission rate has followed the growth. According to the survey of the responsible folder, the number remains high and reached 1.63 today.

The rate is worrying, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), because when the index is above 1, it confirms that the pandemic is out of control. Right now, the data shows that a group of 100 people can infect another 163.

On the other hand, the Department of Health did not report any deaths due to covid-19. In all, more than 11,696 people have already lost the battle against the virus in the Federal District.

Regarding the moving averages — a survey carried out by the Correio — the number of infections is at 3,811, which represents an increase of 533% in relation to 14 days. The moving average of deaths is at 0.80, which shows a drop of 73.33% compared to the calculation of 14 days ago.

Covid beds

According to the Department of Health of the Federal District, 50.85% of the beds in the Intensive Care Units (ICU) intended for the care of covid-19 are occupied. In 44.44% of the adult beds, pediatric beds reached 100% occupancy. Yesterday’s numbers maintain the same pattern as the last few days, according to data from the InfoSaúde panel. Currently, the DF provides 36 ICU beds to face the pandemic, 17 of which are occupied and 19 are vacant, of which only 10 are pediatric. In the private network, the total number of beds is 138, of which 74 are occupied and 42 are vacant. The occupancy rate of adult beds is at 64.04% and pediatric beds at 50% in the private network.