Doogee S98 Pro with thermal imaging and night vision goes on sale – All in Technology

After several days of waiting, Doogee finally started selling its new S98 Pro rugged smartphone this Wednesday (8). The model comes with an excellent camera setup, including a 20MP night vision sensor, a thermal imaging camera and a 48MP Sony main lens.

Talking more about the thermal camera, Doogee used an InfiRay lens, which delivers more than twice the resolution of its competitors. As revealed, this sensor delivers a very high frame rate of 25Hz, making it easy to capture. In addition, the Dual Spectrum Fusion algorithm together with the 48MP main lens allow you to better diagnose electrical shorts, high temperatures or humidity.

On top of other features, the S98 Pro packs a massive 6,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging and 15W wireless charging. There’s also a 6.3″ FHD+ display with Gorilla Glass protection and a construction with IP68/IP69K and MIL-STD-810H protections to make it resistant to water and drops. In addition, the Helio G96 chipset combined with 8GB/256GB of memory complete the package for an incredible user experience.

Other smartphone highlights include NFC, a custom button, support for 4 GPS navigation satellites (BeiDou, GLONASS, GPS and Galileo) and Android 12 out of the box.

Availability and price

Regularly priced at $439, Doogee is now available on sale on the official AliExpress store for $329 (approx. However, the company also promises discount coupons for the price to get even better.

To learn more about the device, visit the official Doogee website.