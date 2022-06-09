European Union decides to standardize cell phone charger

A USB Type-C charger alongside Apple's proprietary Lightning cable

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

The Type-C portable charger (right) should become standard across much of Europe, even on Apple devices that use the Lightning input (left)

The days of hunting for cables to find the right charger for your cell phone may be over in the European Union.

The countries that make up the bloc have provisionally agreed that new portable electronic devices must use a USB Type-C (USB-C) charger by autumn 2024.

In Brazil, two similar bills on standardization of chargers were even proposed in the Chamber of Deputies and the Federal Senate, but ended up shelved.

BBC News has also asked the UK government whether it intends to pass similar legislation.

