European Union decides to standardize cell phone charger

June 8, 2022, 07:03 -03

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, The Type-C portable charger (right) should become standard across much of Europe, even on Apple devices that use the Lightning input (left)

The days of hunting for cables to find the right charger for your cell phone may be over in the European Union.

The countries that make up the bloc have provisionally agreed that new portable electronic devices must use a USB Type-C (USB-C) charger by autumn 2024.

In Brazil, two similar bills on standardization of chargers were even proposed in the Chamber of Deputies and the Federal Senate, but ended up shelved.

BBC News has also asked the UK government whether it intends to pass similar legislation.

Under current post-Brexit agreements, the European Union’s decision would apply to Northern Ireland, according to officials from both the European Union and the United Kingdom.

According to a December 2021 parliamentary report, the “new requirements could also apply to devices sold in Northern Ireland under the terms of the Northern Ireland protocol on the Brexit deal, potentially triggering divergence of product standards with the rest.” from UK”.

‘Innovation choke’

Apple products, such as iPhones and iPads, will have to comply with the new regulation, as well as notebooks. Devices that will be released by the fall 2024 deadline will not need to be standardized.

The provisional agreement will be presented to the European Parliament and the Council of Ministers after the summer break, where it can be formally approved.

Apple told the BBC it had no further comment on the matter. Previously, the company had taken a stand against the proposal when it was first presented in September 2021.

At the time, an Apple representative told BBC News that “strict regulation requiring just one type of connector stifles innovation rather than encouraging it, which in turn will hurt consumers in Europe and around the world. “.

Apple is the biggest manufacturer to use a unique custom charger type for some of its products — iPhones, for example, use a connector called Lightning.

The new rule will cover a range of “small and medium-sized portable electronics”, according to the European Union. The list includes:

cell phones

tablets

headphones

microphones

video games

joysticks

loudspeakers

Any of these portable devices must use a USB-C cable, regardless of manufacturer.

Notebooks will also have to comply with the decision, but companies will have 40 months to make the change after the measure goes into effect.

The agreement also includes a plan to let customers decide whether or not they want electronic devices to come with chargers at the time of purchase.

“This law is part of a broad effort by the European Union to make products more sustainable, reduce electronic waste and make life easier for consumers”, informs the bloc in a note published on the entity’s website.

According to the group’s calculations, the measure would help save “up to €250 million a year in unnecessary porters purchases” and avoid dumping 11,000 tonnes of waste every 12 months.