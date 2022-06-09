everything Apple announced

In addition to new MacBooks and the new features of the upcoming iOS 16, Apple also took advantage of the opening event of WWDC 2022 to reveal news of its other systems for iPads, Macs and Apple Watch.

New features include real-time collaboration and resizable windows for iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura, as well as new watchOS 9 watch faces and activity trackers. Updates are coming in the second half of the year.

iPad: Collaboration and Windows

The first new feature is the new Collaboration feature. With iPadOS 16, when sharing editable files from Pages and Notes apps, you can select contacts to enter real-time file editing with you.

That’s how it works today with Google Docs and Microsoft’s document editing programs like Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. For now, the feature only works with Apple programs, but external developers can start integrating the new feature into their apps.

Example of real-time collaboration on iPad Image: Disclosure/Apple

Another novelty is the Freeform app, which should be released soon for iPad, iPhone and Macs. It’s basically a digital whiteboard for sketching and group brainstorming, allowing you to draw with a pen or finger, type, and import files from outside, such as photos and documents.

Freeform Preview on iPad Image: Reproduction

“Stage Manager”, a new window management feature for Macs, is also coming to the iPad. In the next update, you’ll be able to resize app windows and use two at the same time, with one in front and one in the background, without having to split the screen evenly. Stage Manager also lets you group apps in the background so they always open together.

App preview in windows with Stage Manager on iPad Image: Disclosure/Apple

Some iOS 16 features will also be coming to iPadOS 16, such as iCloud shared photo gallery, unsubscribed messages, SharePlay improvements, Live Text and more. The update will arrive for:

iPad Pro (all models);

iPad Air (3rd generation and later);

iPad (5th generation and later);

iPad mini (5th generation and later).

Apple Watch: Watch faces, meds and activities

Few changes in watchOS 9: bigger icons, some functions have changed position for easier access. The main novelty is in the display gallery, which has gained four new options:

Lunar, inspired by counting time according to the phases of the Moon (with Chinese, Hebrew and Islamic calendar options);

Metropolitano, which allows you to customize the font of the numbers on the dial;

Recreio, a collaboration with artist Joi Fulton;

Astronomy, which takes advantage of the screen size to show cloud cover around the world.

The new Apple Watch faces Image: Disclosure/Apple

In terms of fitness and health, there’s more news: new data views for some activities and a feature to edit custom activities, tracking intensity and recovery cycles.

New Activity Views on Apple Watch Image: Reproduction

In addition, Apple announced that the Fitness app will now be available for all iPhones, even without an Apple Watch. The app will use the phone’s sensors to calculate your calorie loss, step count and more, without the need for a watch to keep track.

Fitness App Will Only Work With iPhones, Even Without Apple Watch Image: Reproduction

The Apple Watch will also show more sleep data, such as time spent in each stage (deep, REM and more). And the new Medicines app will allow you to control the medication schedule and even receive alerts about the risks of drug interactions.

New Sleep Tracking and Medication Tracking Options with Medicines on Apple Watch Image: Disclosure/Apple

The new system will also allow atrial fibrillation patients to track more details of their heart rate, but this feature is still awaiting clearance from the US health control body, so it should not be rolled out worldwide.

watchOS 9 is expected to arrive in the second half of the year and requires an iPhone 8 or later with iOS 16 or newer, as well as one of these watch models:

Apple Watch Series 4;

Apple Watch Series 5;

Apple Watch SE;

Apple Watch Series 6;

Apple Watch Series 7.

Mac: windows, passwords and games

The new operating system for Apple computers will be called macOS Ventura. The main novelty is the aforementioned “Stage Manager” feature, which allows you to compile apps in the background in a sidebar.

Stage Manager on macOS Ventura Image: Disclosure/Apple

The Spotlight function can now fill the entire macOS screen. The novelty also applies to iPads. On iPhone, Spotlight will now live on a button at the bottom of the screen, where you control your background pages.

The Email app also gained new features: it will be possible to schedule the sending of messages, cancel a message you have just sent, ask to be reminded after an email and even receive billing suggestions in emails that have not been answered for days.

In Safari, the novelty is being able to share tabs with friends and share browsing in real time via iMessage or FaceTime. The main change, though, is a feature that Apple hopes will do away with passwords: passwords.

When logging into an app or website, the system creates a unique code linked to your device. This code is not communicated to you, so it cannot be stolen in a phishing scam, nor is it saved on a server, so it cannot be leaked.

Apple’s graphics processing system also got an upgrade. With Metal 3 and the M2 processor, the promise is for better looking games that load faster. To prove the promise, Apple has teamed up with Japanese game studio Capcom to bring the game “Resident Evil: Village” to macOS.

According to Capcom, the title runs in high definition on any Mac with an Apple processor, from MacBook Air to Mac Studio.

Another novelty that caught our attention is the Continuity Camera feature. This means that you can now use iPhone cameras as a Mac webcam with just a magnet holder. Just “plug” the iPhone to the top of the MacBook and it automatically starts using the phone’s cameras for video calls.

Image: Disclosure/Apple

Accessories for attaching the iPhone to the Mac will be produced by Apple and Belkin, and are expected to launch later this year. According to the company, you can use any updated iPhone as a webcam, not just the newest ones. The connection is made wirelessly and, if you don’t have the support, you can also use it.

macOS Ventura arrives in the second half of the year for the following computers: