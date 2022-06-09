Father of autistic son regrets decision of the STJ on health plans: ‘Few people are able to afford these treatments’ | Campinas and Region

“Few people are able to afford these treatments. They are expensive, and long-term. I hope that parents continue to win lawsuits against the plans. The benefit is very large”, he says.

Health plans do not need to cover procedures outside the ANS list, decides STJ

Almir is the father of Maxiê Durigo Severino, 24, who has suffered from seizures since the first year of his life. Diagnosed with West Syndrome, the young man underwent several treatments with conventional drugs until he reached the recommendation of a neurologist for the use of cannabidiol.

The problem is the cost of treatment. According to Almir, who sought authorization from Anvisa for the purchase and acquired the medicines in the first months of treatment, a 30 ml bottle, which lasts for five days, costs around US$ 150 – the equivalent of R$ 735 at the current price. .

“A cost of almost R$ 5 thousand per month, something unfeasible, even because he will always need follow-up. It’s not for a short period”, highlights Almir.

Understand, in four points, what was judged by the STJ

ANS approves 15.5% increase in individual health plans: understand how it will work

2 of 2 Cannabidiol vial used in the treatment of Maxiê, 24 years old, resident of Campinas (SP) — Photo: Personal archive Cannabidiol vial used in the treatment of Maxiê, 24 years old, resident of Campinas (SP) — Photo: Personal archive

According to the young man’s father, the use of the drug brought two gains for the family. The control of the crises, which stopped going from the daily dozens to a few, sporadically, and the behavioral and interaction improvement.

“With the cannabidiol, he became more attentive, before he seemed oblivious to everything. He doesn’t say anything at all, but he started to pay more attention, he started interacting with gestures, pointing, things he didn’t do. For us it’s very significant”, explains.

Lawyer Fabio Camata, who represents Maxiê’s family, explains that the process that guarantees treatment has already been judged in the first instance and is under appeal at the São Paulo Court of Justice (TJ-SP)

“The preliminary injunction has already been granted and the plan is already fulfilled. The understanding that we have today, currently, at this exact moment in the TJ-SP, is that a precedent is in force, the result of the jurisprudence in the court. It is precedent 102, which says that the health plans are obliged to pay for the treatment indicated by the patient’s doctor, even if this is not foreseen in that list of the ANS”, explains the lawyer.

According to Camata, the possibility of exceptions provided for in the decision of the STJ opens space for discussions about the cost of medical treatments that are outside the so-called tax role.

Health plans: what can change in coverage with judgment in the STJ

What does the STJ’s decision say?

Six of the nine ministers voting in the Second Section understood that the call list of procedures of ANS is exhaustive – that is, the list contains not just examples, but all coverage obligations for health plans.

The decision covers the coverage of exams, therapies, surgeries and supply of medicines, for example.

The decision of the STJ does not oblige the other instances to have to follow this understanding, but the judgment serves as a guideline for the Justice.

The STJ’s understanding represents a change in the jurisprudence that had been applied by most of the courts in the countrywho understood that the role was just an example.

Decision provides for exceptions

The understanding that the list is exhaustive was modulated by the ministers of the STJ to admit some exceptions – for example, therapies expressly recommended by the Federal Council of Medicine (CFM), treatments for cancer and “off-label” medications (used with a medical prescription for treatments that are not listed in the package insert for that medication).

The thesis considered correct by most ministers was proposed by minister Villas Boas Cuêva and incorporated into the vote by the rapporteur, Luis Felipe Salomão. In summary, the STJ’s understanding is that:

the role of ANS is, as a rule, exhaustive;

the operator is not required to pay for a procedure if there is a similar option in the ANS list;

it is possible to contract extended coverage or negotiate a contractual amendment;

if there is no therapeutic substitute, or after the procedures included in the ANS list have been exhausted, there may be, exceptionally, coverage of the treatment indicated by the attending physician or dentist.

For this exception provided for in the fourth topic to apply, it is necessary that:

the incorporation of the desired treatment to the ANS list has not been expressly rejected;

there is evidence of the effectiveness of the treatment in the light of evidence-based medicine;

there is a recommendation from nationally renowned technical bodies, such as Conitec and Natijus, and from foreigners;

dialogue between magistrates and specialists, including the commission responsible for updating the ANS list, is carried out, when possible, to address the absence of this treatment in the list of procedures.