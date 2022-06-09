First bariatric surgery by SUS at Hospital Azambuja should be performed in the second semester

The first bariatric surgery by the Unified Health System (SUS) at Hospital Azambuja should be performed between July and August this year.

The hospital’s authorization for this type of procedure by the SUS came at the end of last year and, since then, the team has been working to prepare the patient.

Gilberto Bastiani, the hospital’s administrative manager, explains that in the case of bariatric surgery, the process from enabling the hospital to preparing the patient is more complex.

“A multidisciplinary team that involves a psychologist, nutritionist, nutritionist, clinical medical team accompanies the patient until he is ready for the procedure. There are several steps. It takes six to eight months.”

According to the manager, when Hospital Azambuja was accredited to perform the surgery by SUS, a new waiting list was created for this type of procedure that includes patients from Brusque and the region: Guabiruba, Botuverá, Nova Trento, São João Batista , Canelinha, Major Gercino and Tijucas. Currently, more than 300 people are waiting in line to undergo the procedure.

The hospital’s operations manager, Sheila Citadini Pamplona, ​​explains that each municipality has its demand for the specialty and, as the doctor attests to the need for surgery, the patient joins the queue and begins monitoring with the hospital staff.

Other specialties

The accreditation of Hospital Azambuja to perform bariatric surgery by the SUS started in 2017 and was completed only at the end of last year. The hospital unit is also seeking accreditation for other specialties, such as oncological and orthopedic and traumatology surgeries.

However, this is not a simple process and does not depend only on the hospital or the Brusque Health Department.

“Each specialty is a type of difficulty. We spent almost five years trying bariatric surgery and it happened because it was a state need. We are already trying to get accreditation for all the specialties that we already do via private and health insurance, but it is not easy”.

According to the administrative manager, the state has a unique value for these procedures and for the Brusque hospital to be accredited by the SUS, it has to take resources from other municipalities that are already enabled, hence the difficulty.

In the case of bariatric surgery, Bastiani explains that the Ministry of Health created a new resource for this type of procedure, so it was possible to include Hospital Azambuja in the list of hospitals that perform the surgery through the SUS.

“For cancer surgery, we would be an arm of Hospital Santo Antônio, in Blumenau. The surgeries would come from their financial block, so it’s more complex. The same happened with orthopedics, the reference hospital is Marieta, in Itajaí”.

Despite the difficulties, the hospital started the application for accreditation. In the case of orthopedics, the state has already carried out the first inspection. Some adjustments were requested and, after being met, the process goes to the Ministry of Health. “There, we will wait until a time when we have a budget so that we can release the accreditation for us”.

According to Bastiani, in the case of elective orthopedic surgeries, the patient takes six to nine years from the first consultation to perform the procedure by the SUS.

The operations manager points out that the hospital already operates in all areas of orthopedics through private and private agreements, so it is also able to perform surgeries through SUS.

“We have all the professionals, we are more than prepared, with state-of-the-art equipment. Just waiting for authorization to start”.

hemodynamics

The situation of hemodynamics, which was inaugurated in October last year, is also similar. Currently, the equipment that performs minimally invasive exams operates via private and health insurance.

The hospital has a contract with the state government that authorizes it to carry out 10 emergency exams by the SUS per month, however, according to Bastiani, the demand is much higher.

“Despite having this contract, we were not able to meet the queue of elective patients, who are not so serious and are waiting. In these cases, the patient is referred to Hospital Santa Isabel in Blumenau, which is the reference. We are also looking for accreditation.”