For the first time, microplastics are found in freshly fallen snow in Antarctica | Energy and Science

Microplastics, which have already been found even in our bloodstream, seem to be spreading to the four corners of our bodies and the planet. And not even the seemingly pristine snow that falls on Antarctica has escaped. A new scientific study has revealed that, for the first time, microplastics have been found in freshly fallen snow on the icy continent.

With the discovery, scientists fear that these tiny particles could pose not only a threat to the health of the delicate ecosystems there, but also have the potential to influence the climate, accelerating the melting of snow and ice.

In the study, conducted by doctoral student Alex Aves and supervised by Dr. Laura Revell, from the University of Canterbury, in New Zealand, samples were collected at 19 different locations on the Ross platform, the largest in the world, with an area equivalent to the territory of France.

PhD student Alex Aves in action during her research in Antarctica — Photo: Bella Zeldis

Dr. Revell says she wanted to determine whether microplastics had already transferred from the atmosphere to the snow, because few studies had investigated this hypothesis. “When Alex traveled to Antarctica, we were optimistic that she would not find any microplastics in such a pristine and remote location,” Revell told the Daily Mail.

But the doctoral student not only found microplastic in the freshly fallen snow, she found it in all 19 samples she collected. “It’s incredibly sad, but finding microplastics in Antarctica’s fresh snow highlights the extent of plastic pollution in the most remote regions of the world,” Aves said.

The material collected was analyzed in the laboratory to identify the type and amount of plastic particles present and an average of 29 particles per liter of melted snow was identified, a number higher than the concentrations previously found in the Ross Sea and in the sea ice of the Antarctica.

Thirteen different types of plastic were found and the most common in the samples was PET, a material commonly used in soft drink bottles and clothing. Studies of atmospheric modeling of the region suggest that microplastics may have traveled thousands of kilometers through the air to reach the snow. However, scientists do not rule out the possibility that the presence of humans in Antarctica, even if reduced, has already established a “microplastic footprint” on the white continent.