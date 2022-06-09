Galaxy Slayer? Infinix Hot 11 128 GB with 6000 mAh battery CHEAP – All in Technology

Since arriving in Brazil, smartphone maker Infinix has brought models with excellent cost-effectiveness to the consumer. One of the highlights is the Infinix Hot 11, which brings a lot of storage, large screen and battery for more than a day of use. And today, it is on a special offer starting at R$ 999 in cash or R$ 1,044 in installments.

For those who don’t know, the Hot 11 offers a 6.82-inch LCD panel with good front-facing and support for a 90 Hz refresh rate. Another attraction of the model is its 6,000 mAh battery, capable of delivering up to 13 hours of gaming or 155 hours of music playback.

See too:

In hardware, the device features a Helio G37 chipset combined with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. As a result, it can handle everyday tasks and some games with good fluidity. In addition, it includes a 50MP main camera (f/1.6) that promises to capture images with incredible detail even in low light.

Main features:

Screen: 6.82-inch IPS LCD with HD+ resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate

6.82-inch IPS LCD with HD+ resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate Processor: MediaTek Helio G37

MediaTek Helio G37 RAM: 4 GB

4 GB Native Storage: 128 GB, expandable via micro SD

128 GB, expandable via micro SD Back camera: triple 50 MP (main) + 2 MP (depth) + 2 MP (AI)

triple 50 MP (main) + 2 MP (depth) + 2 MP (AI) Frontal camera: 8 MP

8 MP Drums: 6,000 mAh

6,000 mAh Others: fingerprint reader, face unlock

With an excellent cost-benefit ratio, the Infinix Hot 11 is an excellent option in Brazil: