Gamer headset: see 7 models to help in games | Which one to buy?

Gaming headsets are ideal for those looking for more comfort and immersion while gaming. Manufacturers like Havit, Redragon, JBL, Razer, HyperX and Logitech offer models that start at R$124, as is the case of the Havit HV-H2232D, headset with RGB lighting and P2 input. The JBL Quantum 200 can also be a good option for those who want to complete the setup with a device that provides realistic sounds for about R$244.

An option aimed at the professional gamer audience is the Logitech G435 Lightspeed, an ultralight model that has a Bluetooth connection, 18 hours of autonomy and is compatible with PS4 and PS5 for from R$ 529. Check below seven gaming headsets to buy in Brazil in 2022.

gaming headsets: see 7 models for prices ranging from R$124 to R$529

The Havit HV-H2232D features black color and RGB lighting. With a simple design, the device is 8.8 cm long and 16.5 cm wide. In addition, it is equipped with 50mm magnetic speaker and earpards, which promises comfort during use. According to the manufacturer, the headset provides sound quality with meticulous highs and lows. Made of plastic material with anti-scratch technology, the model has a cable with two P2 plugs and a USB port. The product is found for values ​​that start from R$ 124.

The Havit HV-H2232D is a simple headset suitable for gamers who dedicate about two hours a day and want to improve their gaming sound experience without spending a lot. On the Amazon website, the product received a score of 4.4 out of 5 by consumers, who highlighted the good cost-benefit of the model as a positive point, but as a negative point they pointed to microphone failures and poor sound insulation quality.

Pros: 50mm speaker and low cost

50mm speaker and low cost Cons: microphone failure reports

Havit HV-H2232D has a 50mm magnetic speaker

The Fortrek Blackfire features RGB lighting on the side of the device, soft foam and over-ear headphones. Made of plastic material, the equipment features flexible handles and swivel microphone. The model is ideal for gamers looking for a modern headset with good sound quality for a good cost-benefit. The manufacturer guarantees that the product is equipped with a speaker consisting of 50 mm magnets and a noise-canceling microphone. This option is sold at prices starting at R$ 129.

Regarding connectivity, it has a P2 connector and a USB port. The Fortrek Blackfire also comes with a P3 adapter. The product was rated by Amazon consumers with a score of 4.7 out of 5. Customers point to the quality of the material, sound isolation, volume and microphone.

Pros: comes with P3 adapter and low cost

comes with P3 adapter and low cost Cons: There is not

Fortrek Blackfire highlights the high-quality speaker made up of 50 mm magnets

HyperX Cloud Stinger has built-in volume control, 40mm speaker and stereo audio. Plus, it’s equipped with a swivel noise-canceling microphone, flexible handles, and in-line audio controls. The product is ideal for PC gamers who want greater immersion in games at a good price. It is sold in figures starting at R$ 190.

Made of plastic and metal material, the model features a discreet design in black color. In addition, the ear pads are lined with fabric. It has a P2 connector and is computer compatible. Rated 4.6 out of 5 on Amazon’s website, numerous consumer reviews confirm the product’s quality and value for money. Among the comments with low ratings, there are complaints related to the comfort of the device.

Pros: Integrated volume control and good value for money

Integrated volume control and good value for money Cons: reports of discomfort when using it for long periods

HyperX Cloud Stinger Core brings P2 input and 40 mm speaker

The Razer Kraken X is ultra-lightweight and supports 7.1 surround technology in Windows 10, which promises a higher level of immersion. It is equipped with a 40mm speaker, a bendable and flexible cardioid microphone and RGB lighting on the sides of the device. The headset features USB connection and compatibility with PC, Mac, PS4 and Nintendo Switch. With the help of an adapter, the device also works on Xbox One. The model sells for around R$ 197.

The equipment also has a mute and volume adjustment button to control the audio. It is suitable for gamers who want to increase their perception of the game. Amazon customers rated the product 4.3 out of 5, and highlighted the sound quality, isolation and comfort of the headset.

Pros: Compatible with various devices and 7.1 surround technology

Compatible with various devices and 7.1 surround technology Cons: There is not

The Kraken X is a model from Razer that has 7.1 surround technology

The JBL Quantum 200 model has a P2 connector and a 50 mm speaker. With a lightweight headband and memory foam, the headset is ideal for gamers who want to increase in-game performance from a realistic soundscape. The product is equipped with a microphone that recognizes voice and automatically switches on/off. In addition, it features echo cancellation and compatibility with devices with P2 input. The model is found by figures starting from R$ 244.

Other devices can be connected to the headset using an adapter. The JBL model still has compatibility with the surround sound system. Amazon consumers rated the model 4.7 out of 5, highlighting the sound quality and comfort of the device even after long periods of use.

Pros: automatic voice recognition and surround support

automatic voice recognition and surround support Cons: high price

JBL Quantum 200 presents surround sound system

Redragon Lamia 2 Lunar features white color, smart RGB lighting on the side of the device, and dual metal rod. It is equipped with a 40mm speaker and has a volume control and mute button on the left ear cup. The product even comes with support to place the device while not in use. The model is sold for values ​​from R$ 278.

The headset has a USB connection and supports 7.1 surround technology. The device is ideal for gamers who spend several hours a day playing games and have a larger budget to invest in a headset. The model was rated 4.8 out of 5 by Amazon consumers, who highlighted the product’s beauty, good sound quality and comfort.

Pros: innovative design and positive sound quality reports

innovative design and positive sound quality reports Cons: high price

Redragon Lamia 2 Lunar has decorative lighting and a microphone with a metal stem

The Logitech G435 Lightspeed completes the list of gaming headsets. It has a white and lilac color, weighing only 165 grams, the device is ultralight, which guarantees comfort in long periods of use. The model features Bluetooth and UBS wireless connection, 40 mm speaker and compatibility with Dolby Atmos and Windows Sonic. Also, unlike the other models on the list, it has a built-in microphone. The phone has an autonomy of 18 hours and is padded with memory foam. Interested consumers need to pay BRL 529 to purchase the product.

The headset even features built-in volume controls and mute button. It is compatible with consoles such as PS4 and PS5, mobile, computer and tablet. The product is suitable for the professional gamer audience or consumers with a higher budget. It received a score of 4.4 out of 5 by Amazon customers, who highlighted the comfort and lightness of the device, in addition to the sound quality. However, for some consumers the microphone quality could be better for the value of the product.

Pros: wireless connection, built-in microphone and ultra-lightweight model

wireless connection, built-in microphone and ultra-lightweight model Cons: high price

Logitech G435 Lightspeed brings Dolby Atmos technology

