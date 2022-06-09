God of War: Ragnarök may only be released in 2023 [RUMOR]

Spanish site claims that Sony will announce the game delay soon

New rumors indicate that the next chapter in the story of Kratos and atreus may take longer than all players expected, this time according to the Spanish website gamereactor, God of War: Ragnarok will be postponed by Sony and will only arrive in 2023 on the company’s consoles.

The Spanish site assured that it heard from different sources that say that the Sony will soon announce the delay in the release of the game. In addition to the information of gamereactorthe profile @PlaystationSize at the twitter today published a change found in the database of PlayStation Storewhich changes the release date found in the internal data from September 30th of this year to December 31st, putting the title towards the end of this year or 2023 as companies use the last day of the year only for booking.

It is worth mentioning that the Sony has not yet announced a definitive release date for the game, but the plan was for the game to be released in 2022.

If you haven’t checked it out, check out the reveal trailer for God of War: Ragnarok.

recently the actor Ryan Hurst released during the Comic Con Revolution that he recently finished recording his lines for the game, the actor will play the character Thorplaying a very important role in the plot of the new game.

The game has also started to receive ratings in some countries, first in Saudi Arabia and more recently in South Korea, indicating that the release could be close. THE Sony should comment soon on a release date or postponement of the new God of War: Ragnarok.

What are your expectations for the new game in the franchise? God of War? Do you believe the game will only come out in 2023? Share in the comments with your opinion!

