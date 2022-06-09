Health Department confirms first death from dengue in Marechal Rondon





The Municipal Health Department, through the Epidemiology sector, confirms the first death due to dengue in Marechal Cândido Rondon in the epidemiological year 2021/2022. The information is contained in the bulletin of the Secretary of State for Health (Sesa), released on Tuesday (07).

This is a 63-year-old man, whose symptoms started on April 24 with: fever, agitation, shortness of breath and dehydration. He went to the Municipal Hospital on April 26, the same date of the positive test for dengue. The Rondonense remained on mechanical ventilation in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), whose death was recorded on May 10. The comorbidities were: heart disease, previous stroke and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Data

Regarding data, the Sesa bulletin points to 4,499 notifications in Marechal Rondon; 2,135 positive cases; 864 discarded; 68 inconclusive tests; and 1,432 cases under investigation. The report can be checked at: https://www.dengue.pr.gov.br/sites/dengue/arquivos_restritos/files/documento/2022-06/anexo_1_dengue_se_22_2021-2022.pdf.

The 41st weekly Epidemiological Report on dengue, published yesterday (7) by the State Department of Health (Sesa), records 7,557 new cases of the disease and three more deaths in Paraná.

Since the start of the current seasonal period on August 1, 2021, there are 196,053 suspected cases, with 86,809 confirmed cases. The state accounts for 41 deaths from the disease.

The deaths reported in Tuesday’s report are two men and one woman aged between 53 and 79. They resided in Paranacity, Marechal Cândido Rondon and Santa Helena. The deaths occurred between 2 and 10 May 2022 and all had comorbidities.

So far, 383 municipalities have registered dengue notifications and, of these, 343 have confirmed the disease – 311 municipalities have autochthony, that is, dengue was contracted in the city of residence. There are still 43,738 cases under investigation.

“Although temperatures are lower, we still confirm an increase in cases and deaths in the state from the disease. Therefore, we must continue to monitor and remove potential breeding sites to prevent the proliferation of the transmitting mosquito”, warned the Secretary of State for Health, César Neves.

With information from Advisory/AEN



