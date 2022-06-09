Health plan users fear losing procedures after the STJ’s decision; see reports | Economy

The decision affects coverage of exams, therapies, surgeries and drug supply, for example. But, mainly, it affects people with treatments that had the help of health plans for treatments that were off the list of the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS).

Mother of boy with microcephaly says ministers don’t know what it’s like to go to the SUS line

Guilherme, 6 years old, has microcephaly and autism spectrum disorder. His mother, Germana Soares, 31, received a call from the health plan while she was following the vote of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), this Wednesday (8), and was distressed. The health plan employee stated that she would check to see if the intensive care TheraSuit, which she ordered for her son, was on the NSA list. Very shaken, she said that the feeling about the decision was of impotence and revolt.

“Whoever is born poor in Brazil is condemned. We live in a country where money speaks louder than life. These ministers don’t know what it’s like to queue for a SUS [Sistema Único de Saúde] at dawn, spend months waiting”, declared Germana.

1 of 3 Talita filed a lawsuit to ensure her daughter’s treatment — Photo: Arquivo Personal Talita filed a lawsuit to ensure her daughter’s treatment – ​​Photo: Personal Archive

Victoria, daughter of Talita Negri, from Santa Catarina, was born with microcephaly and needs specific pediatric neurorehabilitation treatments, which are not included in the ANS (National Supplementary Health Agency) list. Now, she fears she won’t get any more treatment.

Talita obtained, in February 2022, an injunction for the agreement to pay for the 3-year-old girl’s treatments. According to her, however, the health plan has not yet complied with the court order. She fears that, with the new federal decision, the situation will become even more difficult.

“The role of the ANS being considered exhaustive will destroy all the struggle of people who need specific treatments. This is not only in our reality as atypical mothers, but many people will be impacted [pela decisão]”, he stated.

2 of 3 Maria Fernanda fights for access to medication that will bring her quality of life — Photo: Personal Archive Maria Fernanda fights for access to medication that will bring her quality of life — Photo: Personal Archive

Maria Fernanda Lopes, 11 years old, with achondroplasia – a disease known as dwarfism – is affected by the decision of the STJ. Her mother, Jéssica Lopes, a resident of Curitiba, says she feels her hands are tied.

“We feel hostage to the system. They are deciding people’s lives, people depend on it. I’m rooting for a miracle,” says Jessica.

The business administrator said that on Monday (6) she received information that the health plan informed that it would buy the necessary medicine from Maria Fernanda. The provision of Voxzogo (vosoritida) by the health plan was determined by the Court. The medicine costs around R$ 1.3 million a year, says the mother.

However, with the decision of the STJ, Jessica says she does not know what can happen with the treatment of her daughter – who has not even had access to the drug yet.

3 of 3 Almir and his son Maxiê, who has treatment with cannabidiol paid for by the health plan after a lawsuit — Photo: Personal archive Almir and his son Maxiê, who has treatment with cannabidiol paid for by the health plan after a lawsuit – Photo: Personal archive

“Few people are able to afford these treatments. They are expensive, and long-term. I hope that parents continue to win the lawsuits against the plans. The benefit is very large”, says Almir Severino, 60 years old, resident of Campinas (SP). ), who is the father of a young autistic boy who has been using cannabidiol for three years.

Almir is the father of Maxiê Durigo Severino, 24, who has suffered from seizures since the first year of his life. Diagnosed with West Syndrome, the young man underwent several treatments with conventional drugs until he reached the recommendation of a neurologist for the use of cannabidiol.